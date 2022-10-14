Prime Circle’s Ross Learmonth on the development of the band’s music over 21 years

Hein Kaiser

This month Prime Circle celebrates 21 years of exceptional song together with Mix 93.8FM for two live shows at Montecasino on 28 and 29 October.

Ross Learmonth, Prime Circle’s lead vocalist, is excited about the shows and said that he cannot wait to get on stage and share the band’s music with fans.

He said: “It is going to be a big show. It’s going to be a lot of music. There are over 100 songs that we’ve had to sift through to come up with our set list for the events. It also meant dusting off a couple of old songs that we haven’t even thought about for a while”.

The band plans to play an extended set and couple performances with some behind the scenes stories, too.

Twenty-one years is a long time for a band to stick together. Ross said that while the time went past particularly fast, he is grateful to still be doing what they’re doing, making music.

He said: “We always wanted to be a band that stood the test of time. We wanted to be able to say that we were in a band, not that we used to be in a band. So, I think we always wanted it. So, it’s amazing. It just feels like it’s all come true quickly for us”.

Apart from Ross’ incredible voice, much of Prime Circle’s appeal lies in its powerful lyrics underpinned by solid, melodic rock. It’s a recipe that has really delivered to audiences and that has also evolved over the years.

The depth has never left the music, but the message and purpose of many of the band’s tracks show clear progression and artistic development sans ever sacrificing their identity.

Ross said: “When we started, I was a kid, I was 19 when I met the rest of the guys. Some of the songs like Hello and others were written in high school. And then over the years you hope to progress, and the subject matter of your songs change”.

He added that the influence of working with different producers through the band’s timeline and other aspects, like being on the road a lot, has also played a role in the development of the band’s music.

He added: “Growing as men and just seeing how we can check different boxes. We always try to push the music and have a sort of a progression and a conversation that people can change and grow with us”.

The creative process is not always easy and, said Ross, he every so often has a case of writer’s block.

He shared: “Writer’s block is a thing. It’s like maybe thinking too much or just, you know, getting into a funk. But I think it’s a good thing because when you do write something, it becomes the light at the end of the tunnel”. And that inspires him and injects new energy into his creative process.

The band also draws a lot of energy from live performances and, said Ross, getting on stage was one of the things he craved most during lockdown.

He said: “That feeling is addictive. I think when I first had it in high school, playing that live show and that adrenaline, that energy you get from a room is something that is quite intoxicating. And I think we’ve been chasing it our whole lives, especially after lockdown, now coming back and playing to crowds again. It’s been amazing to see. To share that energy.

“And I think it was more humbling and especially for a band like us, who have been doing it for so long. We’ve had that reset now. It’s that connection. There’s something that is so beautiful and profound between an artist, and someone engaged in that art; it is an amazing feeling.”