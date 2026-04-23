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Dumi Mkokstad leads Spirit of Praise AllStars line-up for Mpumalanga gospel concert

Picture of Thami Kwazi

By Thami Kwazi

Lifestyle Print and Online Editor

2 minute read

23 April 2026

05:27 pm

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South Africa's biggest gospel voices unite for a historic Spirit of Praise AllStars performance experience.

Dumi performs during the Crown Gospel Blesstival at Carnival City on June 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Crown Gospel Blesstival is an event for music festivities, a celebration of the SABC Crown Gospel music awards. The event highlights the success of these awards through performances of the winners and nominees of the previous years. Picture Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Dumi Mkokstad. Picture Gallo Images

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There’s a certain electricity that fills the air when gospel royalty gathers and this May, Mpumalanga will feel it in full force.

The highly anticipated Spirit of Praise AllStars showcase is shaping up to be more than just a concert; it’s a deeply emotive musical experience anchored by some of the country’s most beloved voices.

At the forefront is Dumi Mkokstad, whose commanding stage presence and soul-stirring vocals have made him a household name in contemporary gospel.

But this is no solo moment. The AllStars format thrives on collective brilliance and the line-up reads like a who’s who of South African gospel excellence.

Joining him are powerhouse performers including Sindi Ntombela, Ayanda Ntanzi, Nothando Hlophe and Zaza Mokheti. Each artist brings a distinct vocal texture and spiritual intensity, promising a layered and immersive worship atmosphere.

The line-up continues to deepen with icons like Winnie Mashaba and Omega Khunou, alongside rising and established voices such as Mpumi Mtsweni, Keke Phoofolo and Takie Ndou.

It’s a rare convergence that doesn’t just celebrate music, but the emotional and spiritual connections it creates.

Set to take place in Middelburg, the event marks the ensemble’s first major appearance in the province, a move that signals a growing appetite for large-scale gospel experiences beyond major metros.

According to the organisers, the vision stretches far beyond the stage.

The event is positioned as a platform for unity, community upliftment, and creative opportunity, especially for local talent and small businesses looking to plug into the live entertainment economy.

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What makes Spirit of Praise resonate so deeply with audiences is its ability to blur the line between performance and ministry.

It’s not just about the music, it’s about shared moments, collective healing, and the kind of joy that lingers long after the final note fades.

As anticipation builds, one thing is certain. This isn’t just another date on the gospel calendar. It’s a gathering of voices, stories, and spirit, all converging for one unforgettable night of praise.

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