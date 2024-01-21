‘He’s a smart man’ – Mzansi reacts as Siya wishes Rachel a happy ‘24th’ birthday

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi scored a whole lot of brownie points when he wished his wife, Rachel Kolisi a Happy Birthday on Sunday.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not only a strategic rugby player, he brings the same strategy to his marriage.

Siya had Netizens flabbergasted on Sunday afternoon when he wished Rachel a happy 24th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the rugby player shared several photographs of him and Rachel and their family, captioning the post: “Happy 24th birth, my love. Thank you for all you are and all you do for us.”

The comments section was immediately flooded with fans reacting to Siya’s young wife.

Fans react to Siya Kolisi’s young wife

Rachel was one of the first to comment on Siya’s post: “10 short but thanks babe”.

“Maybe you’ll stay forever young to him,” wrote Zine Carol.

Instagram user @upalon3 could not believe that Rachel was born in 2000 to which another user replied: “Hahaha, no! Siya is just choosing peace, he is learning.”

Marcel Maartens commented that Siya made him Google Rachel’s age.

“And a true gentleman reverses the clock,” wrote Diane Draver.

“Love your humour Siya. A gentleman never tells a lady’s age. Happy fabulous birthday Rachel, have a super blessed day,” said SunshineMac.

Rachel in Cape Town

Rachel is not only South Africa’s ‘first lady’ and a mom, but she is also the co-founder and CEO of the Kolisi Foundation.

She spent last week in Cape Town with the Kolisi Foundation team to prepare for their first board meeting of 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rachel shared some photos of her week in Cape Town, captioning the post: “A week in Cape Town is never enough. Spent the week with my Kolisi Foundation team, preparing for our first board meeting for 2024. Trying really hard not to get consumed by chaos this year. It’s definitely a work in progress. 2024, first thoughts?”

