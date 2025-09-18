‘SA and Africa have never recognised what he has done for the industry’ – Lebo M on Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder

Lebo M said Shabalala created a global identity for South Africa and its culture

World-renowned composer Lebo M says South Africa isn’t doing enough to honour the legacy of Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala.

“I’ve always been saddened that quite frankly the country has never really understood or tried to understand the impact his work has done around the world, to the extent that I don’t know of anything really being done since he passed away that is significant enough for a man of his stature,” Lebo M told The Citizen.

It is because of this that Lebo is hosting the Tribute to Joseph Shabalala this weekend at Nu Metro VIP Cinemas, Ballito Junction, in partnership with Ukhozi FM.

Shabalala passed away in 2020 after a long illness at the age of 78.

“‘I’ve had a very special relationship with bab’Shabalala since I was seven years old,” said Lebo.

“I truly believe in my heart of hearts that had I not been exposed to his music, I don’t know if I would’ve been able to have my own identity as a composer, without his influence and of course the group Ladysmith Black Mambazo.”

“Over the years it’s always been in my heart that South Africa and Africa as a continent has never really recognised what this man has done for the industry,” shared Lebo.

ALSO READ: Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies

Shabalala the trailblazer

This year marks five years since Shabalala’s passing, and Lebo says no South African artist has surpassed his legacy.

He says that when he thinks of Shabalala, he thinks of a kind human being who wrote music that brought joy to people.

“But he created a global identity for our country and our culture and I’ve just been trying to follow in his footsteps.”

“There’s not a single group or artist that’s [got] five Grammys or in Africa for that matter,” Lebo said.

“I think because the country, both business and the cultural government entities, have never really understood the significance of just having a Grammy,” the Lion King composer said.

“…but to have five Grammys and the only acapella group in Africa to have that, is the biggest achievement and I think it inspired some of us, South African artists like me, to plot a different journey versus attempting to be an international R&B star or jazz or any other foreign music – I think that’s significant for the South African music scene and South African history.”

ALSO READ: Ladysmith Black Mambazo embark on North American tour without founding member Albert Mazibuko

The concert

Lebo said he’s been mulling over the idea of hosting such a concert in honour of Shabalala for over a year.

“It became really serious for me when I realised that bab’Shabalala’s birthday came and went and he passed away and time wasn’t allowing us to execute the concert.”

Lebo said Shabalala was authentic in his artistry, which made him stand out globally.

“The significance of it in South African music is that, as much as we have always been, for lack of a better word, culturally colonised by foreign music, R&B, jazz… his music outlived all the above genres.”

The Grammy-award-winning producer said he has a good relationship with Shabalala’s firstborn son, Nkosinathi Shabalala, who will also perform at the concert.

“He wanted to honour his father and hopefully this starts an annual commemorating of South African greats that have had a global impact to the highest standards and quality.”

The concert will see the premiere of Nkosinathi’s music video for his single, Imisebenzi. Nkosinathi is signed to Lebo’s record label.

NOW READ: WATCH: Ladysmith Black Mambazo honoured with special award celebrating 65 years in music