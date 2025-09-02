SABC to air first-ever televised edition of Corona Sunsets Festival

The festival will take place in Muldersdrift on Saturday, 13 September.

The SABC has been confirmed as the official broadcaster of the Corona Sunsets Festival 2025.

The highly anticipated festival will take place in Muldersdrift on Saturday, 13 September.

Viewers will get to watch a one-hour pre-show special on S3 from 7–8pm, followed by a two-hour live broadcast on SABC 1 from 8–10pm. Both the pre-show and live broadcast will also stream on SABC Plus.

The live coverage will feature artist profiles, behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage, and a Sustainability Spotlight highlighting the festival’s “Protect Our Sunset” initiative.

Time-lapse visuals of the festival build, aerial shots of the crowds, and sweeping views of Joburg’s golden skies will add a cinematic edge to the broadcast.

Dichaba Phalatse, marketing manager for SABC Video Entertainment, said the televised festival is a landmark moment for South African entertainment.

“Bringing the festival to our platforms for the first time reflects our commitment to celebrating local artistry, culture, and the power of shared experiences,” Phalatse said.

World-class music and iconic sunset moment

Set against the scenic backdrop of Casalinga, the festival will feature world-class performances from Jeremy Loops, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Oscar Mbo, Major League DJz, 340ml and more.

For the first time, TV audiences will witness the festival’s signature “Sunset Moment,” including Daniel Popper’s stunning art installation, trapeze acts, and immersive “More Than Music” workshops on mindfulness, creativity and sustainability.

Melanie Nicholson, Head of Brand at Corona South Africa, said the SABC partnership will allow more South Africans to join the festival experience.

“SABC, as the official broadcaster, allows us to share this experience with millions of South Africans for the first time, so everyone can be part of the magic, even from home,” she said.

The Corona Sunsets Festival forms part of a global series celebrating music, art, environmental consciousness and the spirit of togetherness.

