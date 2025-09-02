TV

Final season of ‘Shaka iLembe’ in production: Here’s what to expect

The third and final season is set to premiere in 2026.

Shaka iLembe

Picture: Supplied

MultiChoice has confirmed that production is underway for the third and final season of the hit drama, Shaka iLembe.

The series, produced by Bomb! Productions, will premiere on Mzansi Magic in 2026.

Executive producer Desiree Markgraaff said the concluding season would bring the epic saga to a fitting close.

“With Season 3, we expand the universe of kings and queens, warriors, healers and leaders with a vision to reinvent an entire culture and establish a legacy that endures more than three centuries later,” she said.

What to expect from ‘Shaka iLembe’ Season 3

The final chapter will see Shaka’s campaign against the Mpondo intensify, while Queen Nandi hides a devastating secret. Francis Fynn and the British arrive at Port Natal, marking the first steps of colonial expansion into the Zulu kingdom.

Nomzamo Mbatha, who continues as both executive producer and Queen Nandi, described the series as the project of her career.

“This third season is the culmination of a world that African viewers have found deep love and admiration for,” she said.

“It builds on the legacy of African television while taking audiences on a journey from an all-conquering reign, to sweeping love stories, to the founding of another nation and the arrival of colonists.”

Record-breaking drama

Shaka iLembe is MultiChoice’s largest local content investment to date.

Season 1 created more than 8 000 jobs, while Season 2 doubled that figure to over 16 000.

The series has also showcased South Africa’s landscapes to global audiences and earned multiple awards, both locally and abroad, including recognition in the Netherlands.

The final season will feature fan favourites Lemogang Tsipa, Wiseman Mncube, Dawn Thandeka King and Mondli Makhoba. New cast members will be announced closer to the release.

