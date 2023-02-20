SA’s Pretty Yende to perform at royal family coronation 

Kaunda Selisho

South African vocal talent Pretty Yende has been invited to perform at the upcoming Coronation of Their Majesties, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

She made the announcement on Twitter along with a stunning photo.

“It’s hard to put into words how honored and blessed I feel to receive an invitation to perform at The Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, 6th of May 2023,” she wrote.

Who is Pretty Yende?

Pretty Yende is a South African operatic soprano living in and working in European countries.

She has performed leading roles at opera houses internationally, including La Scala and the Metropolitan Opera.

She graduated from the University of Cape Town and completed her post-graduate degree at La Scala’s prestigious academy.

In a 2014 interview with Lorna Maseko on Top Billing, Yende revealed that she was the first black artist to ever be invited into the fold at La Scala. Prior to her arrival, the opera house had never had a black artist perform there.

Born and raised in Piet Retief in Mpumalanga, Yende’s career has seen her perform alongside vocalists like Celine Dion and Andrea Bocelli.

Pretty Yende also became the first artist in history to win first place in every category at the prestigious Belvedere competition in Vienna.

In another interview with Top Billing in 2013, she spoke about battling with insecurity and imposter syndrome early on in her career and she credits her vocal coach with helping her get out of that mindset.

Pretty Yende also shared that it was her first choir teacher who told her that she could not sing, adding that her parents supported her through this, encouraging her to pursue her dream and grow her talent.

Coronation prep underway

According to a report by AFP, preparations for the 6 May crowning, set to be attended by dignitaries from around the world and watched by billions, continue to gather pace.

The palace announced last month that the weekend-long celebrations will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide “big lunch” and volunteering initiative, as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions.

In January, coronation emblem was unveiled, which will feature throughout.

The emblem pays tribute to Charles’s love of the natural world, depicting the floral symbols of the UK’s four nations – the rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock – in the shape of St Edward’s Crown.

This week, the Buckingham Palace announced details of the music that will be performed at the coronation of Their Majesties, The King and The Queen Consort.

According to the palace, “The music has been chosen to showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. A range of musical styles and performers blend tradition, heritage and ceremony with new musical voices, reflecting The King’s life-long love and support of music and the arts”.

Pretty Yende will join a range of performers from around the world for a day of performances featuring new commissions, choral music and instrumental and solo performances.

Charles, 74, immediately became King when Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 on 8 September, last year, ending her record-breaking 70-year reign after a year of declining health.

He also took over as head of state of 14 Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

The coronation traditionally takes place some months after a new sovereign has ascended to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning and intense preparation.

