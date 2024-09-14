Sauna show: Towel-clad audience meets sizzling stage

A key part of each show is the skillful towel work, with moves like “the normal pizza,” “the helicopter,” and “around the moon” drawing applause as competitors tossed and caught towels in the air.

The lights dimmed, and the crowd fell silent as Karoline Kristensen stepped into the spotlight. But this was no ordinary Dutch theatre—inside, the temperature soared to 80 °Celsius, and the audience wore nothing but towels.

Clad in a swimsuit and accompanied by emotional music, 21-year-old Kristensen began her performance in a massive sauna, complete with a bed of hot rocks at its center.

For a week in September, a group of wellness experts known as “sauna masters” gathered at a serene Dutch health resort for the world “Aufguss” championships, a sauna competition like no other.

The term “Aufguss,” meaning “steam infusion” in German, refers to the ritual of preparing a sauna with steam. “Aufguss is an art. It’s a theatrical way of doing sauna,” said Lasse Eriksen, vice president of the competition and a jury member.

Sweat it Out: 16 Nations compete for sauna supremacy

As the competition heats up, 16 nations are competing in individual and team events, aiming for the prestigious title. Sauna masters must “create good steam, show style and technique, and connect with the audience,” Eriksen told AFP.

“The magic happens when the heat, scents, and story blend to offer the audience an unforgettable experience,” he added.

Judging criteria include steam control, towel-wafting techniques, and the ability to captivate spectators with their narrative, Eriksen explained.

The “Show Aufguss” began in Italy in 2009. It quickly spread globally, with most competitors hailing from Europe, though Japan also boasts a passionate following.

Sauna masters heat up the stage

During the six-day event, sauna masters delivered 15-minute performances inside a hexagonal sauna theatre, seating up to 180 spectators at a time.

The themes ranged from cosmic tales to powerful messages like Kristensen’s tribute to Syrian refugees and Czech competitor Jiri Zakovsky’s anti-war piece.

A key part of each show is the skillful towel work. Moves like “the normal pizza,” “the helicopter,” and “around the moon” drew applause as competitors tossed and caught towels in the air.

For hygiene reasons, spectators are required to be nude, wearing only towels—a fact that Eriksen found amusing.

“Nervous performers are always told to imagine their audience naked. Here, it’s a given!” he joked.

From sauna to standing ovation

Inside the sauna, Kristensen poured scented water over the rocks. It created clouds of steam that she skillfully wafted toward the audience.

Her performance was inspired by the real-life story of Yusra and Sarah Mardini. They are Syrian refugees who nearly drowned while fleeing their country and later competed in the Olympics.

As Kristensen completed her set, now donning a T-shirt with the Olympic Refugee Team logo, a voice asked, “Was it worth it?”

With a heartfelt “Yes!” she dashed out of the sauna to a chorus of cheers.

“These masters are the best in the world at what they do. And what better way to relax than watching them in a sauna?” one audience member raved.

Jury member Yvan Fermyn, a long-time Aufguss participant from Belgium, was equally enthusiastic. Asked whether the spectacle still impressed him after years of involvement, Fermyn smiled and said, “It still gives me goosebumps.”

NOW READ: ‘The Showerhead’ Review: A must watch SA film that could’ve been told more broadly [VIDEO]