‘I’m more than grateful’: Selaelo Selota on headlining Matlosana Hello Festival and tour with Judith Sephuma

The event will take place at Mshengu Fun City in Klerksdorp, North West.

Jazz musician Selaelo Selota is set to headline the third annual Matlosana Hello Fest Jazz Festival.

The event will take place at Mshengu Fun City in Klerksdorp, North West, on 31 December 2025 and 1 January 2026.

Speaking to The Citizen at the media launch in Klerksdorp on Thursday, Selota said he was thrilled to be part of the event.

“It feels great to be part of this event. I’ve been looking at it and now I’m very happy that in their third edition they’ve invited me, and I’m more than grateful to be here,” he said.

Selota, known for his hit Thrrr…Phaaa!, is currently on a national tour with Afro-pop and jazz singer Judith Sephuma.

“I’m touring around the country featuring Judith Sephuma, since many people know that I started my career with her.

We’re working on something that will be a collaboration, and I think when the tour ends, we will have something tangible to present to the public,” he said.

ALSO READ: Sun El Musician ‘looking forward’ to sharing stage with Major League DJz

Festival line-up

Festival organiser Molefi Setlalaleng said the line-up was designed to appeal to a broad audience.

“When you curate the line-up, you look at what entertains people the whole day. So the target market is people between the ages of 17 and 70 years. For example, if we have Mandisi performing for one hour, immediately after Mandisi, you get Zonke – that’s emotions.

“Then we get to a point where people are dancing the whole time, which is when we start with Boom Shaka, BOP. And we have created something that hasn’t been seen in a very long time,” he said.

The festival will feature performances by Boom Shaka, Mafikizolo, Zonke, Bongo Maffin, Trompies, Mdu Masilela, Thebe, Mandisi Dyantyis and DJ Lavas, among others.

Somizi on small-town stages

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo, who hosted the media launch, said it was important for major artists to perform outside big cities.

“We normally go to Johannesburg and Cape Town to see these national and international artists performing. It’s also very important that we mix our locals with the nationals and the internationals so that they get the feel and inspiration. Like, if I share a stage with so-and-so, it means I’m on the right path.

“And thanks to my people for supporting that initiative. So it’s big up to the government and everyone else who is involved in putting this together,” he said.

HAPPENING NOW: Somizi announces the Matlosana Hello Festival line-up at the media launch in Klerksdorp, North West. #TheCitizenLifestyle #HelloFest2025 #MatlosanaHelloFestival pic.twitter.com/Yyl17dXQPC — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) October 2, 2025

NOW READ: What to watch this weekend: Wahlberg, Cruise and Denzel light up movie streaming