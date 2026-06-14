Groundhog Day for the soul: Jann Klose’s brilliant new album

Klose's songwriting is the main attraction.

Human beings have a remarkable talent for walking into the same traps over and over again. It can be a little like a personal Groundhog Day.

Jann Klose’s new album tells this story, and more.

Sometimes those traps are relationships and other times they’re ambitions or just the stories we tell ourselves about who we are.

It’s a cycle of rinse and repeat that dominates the record, a concept work called The Future Trap.

The album, fantastic to listen to and deep without, well, feeling like a lesson, is not so much a collection of themed songs than a single narrative journey about the flawed and recognisably human character through obsession, joy, love, loss, renewal and acceptance.

The Future Trap features an impressive list of collaborators, including Bon Jovi member Everett Bradley, Marcella Detroit, Annie Haslam, Alphonso Horne, Rachel Flowers and South Africa’s DJ Cosher.

Klose’s songwriting is the main attraction, though. He’s open and frank about lived reality.

The Citizen: Have we become so obsessed with tomorrow that we’ve forgotten how to live today?

Jann Klose: Yes, I think we do. But I can only speak for myself and I am constantly looking for better ways to connect and be present.

Music and the creative environment is an avenue to achieve this.

TC: When does a personal story stop being yours and start belonging to the listener?

JK: As soon as they start listening to it. I have the same experience when I listen to music or look at art. It becomes a personal experience.

TC: Are the traps we fall into shaped more by life, or by the stories we tell ourselves?

JK: Both. We spend a lot of time trying to make ourselves look better, feel better and attract more attention.

All the while we are missing the most important things about life: honesty, connection.

TC: If everyone showed their true selves for a day, what would happen?

JK: Again, both. I think we spend a lot of time with our heads in the sand.

Working with Everett was a great exercise as we pushed each other to dig deep. I Have a Scar reflects that feeling the most, I think.

TC: What has taught you the most about being human?

JK: Probably loss. I lost my father in August 2024. It sparked a massive outpouring of emotions and reflection in me.

TC: Is growth about becoming someone new, or understanding who you’ve always been?

JK: Renewal is really important and there are many uplifting moments on the record. I think I always come out on that side.

But I have to go through the mistakes in order to understand what went wrong in the first place.

TC: Is identity really just a collection of contradictions that somehow fit together?

JK: Thank you! You really listened. The album is meant to take you on a journey and listen from beginning to end.

And yes, we are many things and we are mysteries to ourselves and each other.

TC: Are we connecting more, or just getting better at performing ourselves?

JK: It is that connection that is missing in my view. At a show last weekend I watched a person in the front row filming the entire show.

They never put the phone down. Not only are they missing the show, they are missing the interaction with the people around them.

TC: Have we become too uncomfortable with flaws?

JK: Our screens distract from the flaws. We don’t have to pay any attention to them.

There’s a filter that will make you look better and make you feel better, but only temporarily.

There’s a pill you can swallow to make you thinner and there’s a button you can push to make you sound better.

TC: Does wisdom come from overcoming life, or accepting it?

JK: Again, both. Art, music, film, theatre and books are here to rescue us. Real music created and played by real musicians. Stories told that reflect the longing we all feel.

They give us comfort and the will to keep going. If there’s one person that can take away something like that from this album, I am providing a service.