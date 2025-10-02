Sun El Musician ‘looking forward’ to sharing stage with Major League DJz

Sun El Musician is part of Red Bull's Back2Beyond where he'll share the stage with twin DJing duo, Major League DJz.

Given South Africa’s reputation as the dance music capital of the world, owing to the number of globally renowned DJs and producers, it’s surprising that Red Bull Back2Beyond didn’t originate in Mzansi.

The electronic music experience, where collaboration takes centre stage through continuous back-to-back DJ sets across multiple stages, which made its debut in Europe last year, is making its way to Pretoria in November.

“[I’m] looking forward to just playing with my brothers, Major League DJz,” said award-winning producer and DJ, Sun El Musician.

Sun El will play his set alongside Major League DJz, where they’ll share the stage for an hour and a half. Then, the DJing twins will share the stage with the only female on the lineup, KMAT, for an hour and a half.

“We wanna have a good time, we wanna party hard,” said Major League DJz.

As soon as Major League DJz leaves the stage, KMAT will be joined by Dlala Thukzin for another back-to-back set that’ll run for an hour and a half.

The Lamontville-born and bred Thukzin will welcome Sun EL back to the stage as the two will share the decks and close off the night’s proceedings.

Black Coffee remembers Virgil Abloh

Black Coffee reminisced on his friendship with the late US designer Virgil Abloh on what would’ve been his 45th birthday.

“We didn’t do all we wanted to do, but you alone selflessly did enough to inspire generations and generations to come, even though you are physically gone, your passion, love and light will shine through forever,” wrote Black Coffee.

In his post, Black Coffee shared a video where the two played back-to-back at one of his events.

Credited as one of the most outstanding creative minds of his time, Abloh became the African American artistic director of a French luxury fashion house when he was appointed by Louis Vuitton in 2018.

Years before that, he was the creative director at Donda, Kanye West’s creative agency, in 2010.

In 2012, Abloh established the streetwear fashion brand Pyrex Vision, which was later transformed into the Milan-based fashion label Off-White the following year.

His death in 2021 sent shockwaves throughout the global pop culture community.

Following his passing, rapper Drake posted an image of the two saying, “My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you…Love you eternally, brother. Thank you for everything.”

K-pop group BTS described him as a “true creative genius”. Kim Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, said the designer was an angel.

“I’m so so saddened and devastated to hear about the passing of our dear friend Virgil Abloh. I’m sending all of my love and prayers to his beautiful family. You are an angel Virgil Abloh and we love you,” she said.

“I and many others will carry this spirit in everything we do. Happy heavenly 45th birthday brother Virgil Abloh,” wrote Black Coffee.

