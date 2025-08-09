Sobzeen launches debut album years after ghostwriting hits

The 11-track album, 'iThemba Lam', was released on Friday, 8 August.

DJ and producer Sobzeen, born Zakhele Mbuyisa, has finally released his debut album following years of ghostwriting and producing for other artists.

The 11-track album, titled iThemba Lam, was released on Friday, 8 August.

Speaking to The Citizen, Sobzeen said being a ghostwriter and producer was never part of his plans.

“I never wanted to be a ghostwriter. It just happened because of people’s actions. I always wanted to do my own thing. I was making music for my name to be known, to become a major artist,” he said.

Sobzeen has worked with numerous upcoming artists and renowned DJs, including DJ Stokie.

He said going solo had been both challenging and rewarding.

“When you’re used to being under someone’s wing and suddenly everything falls on you, it’s hard. You have to oversee every decision. Even when releasing a song, you worry about how people will receive it,” he said.

Blend of gospel and Amapiano

Sobzeen said the album’s title, meaning “My Hope”, reflects his desire to claim his own story.

His sound blends gospel and Amapiano, a style he calls Hope Amapiano.

“It’s a mix of warm melodies with messages of strength and resilience. It’s about faith being an anchor during tough times,” Sobzeen said.

Released under the new label Solid Sound, iThemba Lam features collaborations with Pale Moloi, Russell Zuma, Youme, Stu, Deep London, Zee_nhle, Casey Ntuli, Dr Thulz, Mr Maker, DJ Stokie, Mashudu, BusiGold, Nele SA, Msongi, Happy Jazzman and Gontse Levati.

