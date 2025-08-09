Concerts where you can celebrate Women’s Day today around Joburg

Women’s Day is being celebrated throughout Joburg today, despite the slight disappointment of the holiday being on a Saturday.

Many might have been disappointed that Women’s Day fell on a Saturday, leaving them without the perks of a public holiday.

However, despite that slight letdown, Women’s Day is still being celebrated throughout the country today and for the rest of August.

Below are a handful of shows happening celebrating women through music today around Joburg.

Shekhinah’s Rose Fest

Singer-songwriter Shekhinah released her album, Less Troubl, on Friday, a day before her annual Rose Fest concert.

The line up of the festival features an array of singers that include Zoë Modiga, Lia Butter, Pabi Cooper and Shekhinah herself.

The day-long event takes place at the Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens.

Zee Nation Fest

Similar to Shekhinah, DJ Zinhle also owns a festival and Zee Nation is being hosted at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Unlike the Rose Fest, the Zee Nation lineup isn’t exclusively made up of female performers like Kamo Mphela and Busiswa.

It also includes male artists like Sjava and Oskido with Somizi Mhlongo as co-host alongside Nomuzi Mabena. Such is the demand for the show that tickets have already sold out.

Other performers at Zee Nation include Lerato Kganyago, Pearl Thusi and Nomfundo Moh.

Mzansi Women’s Day concert

Grammy award winner Anthony Hamilton and fellow US singer Joe Thomas headline the Women’s Day concert at Wanderers Stadium alongside his fellow countryman Joe Thomas and Mzansi’s Sjava, Zonke and Vusi Nova.

Speaking at the event’s press conference this past week, Hamilton expressed his excitement. He is thrilled to be performing for a South African audience once again.

“I did my research. I know what Mzansi wants to hear,” the American crooner said with a smile. He hinted at a carefully curated setlist designed with his largely female fanbase in mind.

SN Project

In a more intimate setting, the SN Project is singer-songwriter Siphephelo Ndlovu’s performance of his latest project Pantomime at Artistry in Sandton this evening.

In 2020, he released his debut album, Afrikanization. However, SN hasn’t released another body of work until now, except for Pantomime Vol 1 in May.

Ndlovu, who is the son of famed Muvhango creator Duma Ndlovu, hosted a similar live show at Untitled Basement earlier this year.

