‘Zandile and Nkosana’s storyline is boring’ – Is ‘The Wife’ losing its edge?

Episodes 7 to 9 of The Wife are now streaming on Showmax and the show is trending on social media as per usual, however, intense criticism now fills the space once held by all the praise heaped on the show.
The most recent episodes of the show have been setting the tone for season two, which is based on the book Zandile: The Resolute.
Khanyi Mbau being cast as Zandile was heralded with the expectation that this would ramp things up and make things more interesting, but fans seem to feel the opposite has happened.
The only person that fans of The Wife haven’t lost faith in is Abdul Khoza, who continues to entertain fans with his portrayal of the character Nqoba.
This week’s episodes see Nqoba take drastic measures in his new role as head of the taxi association, in place of his brother Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba), who has taken some time off to deal with the issue plaguing him after last week’s arrest.
Nkosana and Zandile are on a quest to make good on the promises they made to Nomsa (Lerato Mvelase), the woman who took Zandile’s place in jail.
They go to visit her sickly son and this visit touches Zandile deeply, as she gives Nkosana a laundry list of requests in an effort to make it up to Nomsa.
ALSO READ: Has ‘The Queen’ on Mzansi Magic been cancelled?
There is a brief face-off between Hlomu and Zandile over the schooling of the boys, and Zandile quickly reminds Hlomu that she is their mother and is determined to raise them without Hlomu’s help.
Elsewhere, Ntsika falls for the wiles of a woman he met at the taxi rank, only for her to end up absconding with the family credit card he used to win her affections by pretending to be rich.
Mqhele and Hlomu consult a healer to ensure that she carries her current pregnancy to term, while Nqoba works overtime with Qhawe to recover taxis that were stolen from the fleet owned by the Zulu brothers.