‘Zandile and Nkosana’s storyline is boring’ – Is ‘The Wife’ losing its edge?

Kaunda Selisho

Episodes 7 to 9 of The Wife are now streaming on Showmax and the show is trending on social media as per usual, however, intense criticism now fills the space once held by all the praise heaped on the show.

The most recent episodes of the show have been setting the tone for season two, which is based on the book Zandile: The Resolute.



Khanyi Mbau being cast as Zandile was heralded with the expectation that this would ramp things up and make things more interesting, but fans seem to feel the opposite has happened.



The only person that fans of The Wife haven’t lost faith in is Abdul Khoza, who continues to entertain fans with his portrayal of the character Nqoba.

Today is the day i decide that I’m done with watching #TheWifeShowmax. The Zandile and Nkosana storyline is really boring me, the Majola brothers, the commissioner, the younger brothers????????????! The whole show is not doing it for me anymore! I should have stayed at season 1— Makie ???????? (@nthejane_) March 3, 2022

They need to go back to the drawing board because this ain't it. Bring more of Hlomo and Mqhele because that's where viewers fell inlove with the show, because wow the Zandile storyline isnt giving what its supposed to give. #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/zlQUr3hjB3 — Sun-El Malamlel (@SaneleMalamlela) March 3, 2022

The problem with season 2



– Mandisa is still alive

– Sbani & Lwandle didn’t age according

– Mqoqi character lacks character

– Gugu is still missing

– Xholi is missing

– Zulu brothers seem a bit soft & stupid

– Hlomo & Zandile live under one roof#TheWifeShowmax— Mrs Noma ???? (@MrsNoma) March 3, 2022

This week’s episodes see Nqoba take drastic measures in his new role as head of the taxi association, in place of his brother Nkosana (Mondli Makhoba), who has taken some time off to deal with the issue plaguing him after last week’s arrest.



Nkosana and Zandile are on a quest to make good on the promises they made to Nomsa (Lerato Mvelase), the woman who took Zandile’s place in jail.



They go to visit her sickly son and this visit touches Zandile deeply, as she gives Nkosana a laundry list of requests in an effort to make it up to Nomsa.

Im slowly loosing interest on #TheWifeShowmax. Im one of the loyal 5am gang but today i wasnt even bothered when my battery died. Honestly the Zandile/Nkosana line is boring, pls save the show and give us Mqhele n Hlomu.— pastorskid (@its_phenyo) March 3, 2022

Can Zandile go back to Prison so that MaHlomu will be a starring again ????‍♀️cause wow ayikho indaba ka Zandile kule season ???? #TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/ZAald1Bagt— Nelisiwe (@SiweThwal) March 3, 2022

Okay so let me get this straight…the Zulu brothers have an obvious enemy they are aware of (Majolas)…but never suspect them first when things go south??? 4 times in a row? I thought they were supposed to be intelligent because…..aii iAlostro shame



#TheWifeShowmax pic.twitter.com/NKdVpfbhBX— Zwide.un.bothered (@Iamzwide1) March 3, 2022

There is a brief face-off between Hlomu and Zandile over the schooling of the boys, and Zandile quickly reminds Hlomu that she is their mother and is determined to raise them without Hlomu’s help.

???????????????? y'all complaining now? What happened to it's inspired not based on?????

"Book readers are annoying" "stop watching and focus on the book"????. The show has always been a mess Shem and keeps getting worse.#TheWifeShowmax— Phoenix (@sindile_poet) March 3, 2022

Abo “The book readers must stop boring us because the series is inspired” are now complaining about the storyline not making sense anymore ????????.



Very funny how things change lmao.#TheWifeShowmax— Ms TwentySomething???? (@XoliTheCreative) March 3, 2022

The Wife is not a story about Hlomu its about the WIVES in the brothers LIVES, stop insisting that Hlomu always be in the center, it's a story about different people in a family of thugs. Some people will be mean to others it's normal. Relax. #TheWifeShowmax— Ren14 (@Ren1462000344) March 3, 2022

Elsewhere, Ntsika falls for the wiles of a woman he met at the taxi rank, only for her to end up absconding with the family credit card he used to win her affections by pretending to be rich.

Mqhele and Hlomu consult a healer to ensure that she carries her current pregnancy to term, while Nqoba works overtime with Qhawe to recover taxis that were stolen from the fleet owned by the Zulu brothers.