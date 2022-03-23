Veteran journalist Max du Preez to delve deeper with acclaimed authors in new TV series

Renate Engelbrecht

Max du Preez, whose latest book, A Rumour of Spring, won the Alan Paton prize, described as ‘one of the pillars of our democracy and open society,’ by South Africa’s brave band of investigative journalists.

It is on the back of that view that his forthright interviews with six of the best in their field will give viewers a closer look at their work and their lives in a new series soon to launch on kykNET titled Die Waarheid Met Max.

Max du Preez started his career as a journalist in 1982 and has since worked for numerous publications, including Vrye Weekblad online which was launched in 2019.

He has won numerous accolades, including two honorary doctorates, a Louis M. Lyons Award from Harvard University, the 2006 International Journalist of the Year Award from Yale University, the Nat Nakasa Award and the Ahmed Kathrada Award for leadership.

From 3 April, viewers can get some insights from some of the country’s best journalists in a series of six episodes, with Max du Preez leading the interviews.

The first episode of Die Waarheid Met Max will feature Jacques Pauw, writer of the sensational book, The President’s Keepers.

Jacques also started the physical newspaper, Vrye Weekblad with Max du Preez in the late 80s, writing about the creation and functioning of a ‘shadow mafia state’ created by and surrounding former president Zuma.

Die Waarheid met Max. Image: Supplied

Max will also talk to Johann van Loggerenberg who worked at the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and is the writer of Rogue (2016), Death and Taxes (2017), Tobacco Wars (2019) and Cop under Cover.

In the third episode, he will interview journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, discussing his book The Gangster State, which revolves around the former Free State premier Ace Magashule.

Pieter du Toit will talk about his book, The Stellenbosch Mafia in the fourth episode, highlighting the mighty men of this beautiful town in the middle of the Cape Winelands.

In the fifth episode, Max du Preez will talk to Caryn Dolley about her book, To the Wolves, looking into bad cops and politicians and the impact organised crime has on South African society.

And, last but not least, Annelise Burgess will talk to Max about her book, Heist which revolves around cash-in-transit heists in South Africa.

The series, Die Waarheid met Max kicks off on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Sunday, 3 April at 8 pm.