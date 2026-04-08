Khabonina and Wiseman star in e.tv’s new soapie, ‘Emzini’

Premiering on 13 April at 9pm, the series dives straight into the heart of Alexandra township.

“Secrets will shake Alexandra,” as Emzini brings power, battles, betrayal, and family drama to screens this April

A gripping new township drama, Emzini, is set to premiere with explosive secrets and powerful family rivalries

South African television is about to get a bold new addition. e.tv prepares to launch Emzini, a high-stakes township drama packed with ambition, betrayal, and emotional depth.

Premiering on 13 April at 9pm, the series dives straight into the heart of Alexandra township. In this world, power is everything, and family loyalty comes at a cost.

At the centre of the story is Emzini Lounge, a thriving lifestyle hotspot owned by the formidable Nkosi family. But behind the success lies a web of secrets threatening to tear everything apart.

Leading the charge is Wiseman Ncube as Shaka Nkosi, the eldest son, burdened with the task of protecting his family’s empire. At the same time, he confronts painful truths about his past.

His journey becomes even more complicated as questions around his paternity begin to surface. This shakes the very foundation of his identity.

Opposite him is Khabonina Qhubeka as Dudu Nkosi, a fierce matriarch whose strength and ruthless decisions built the Emzini empire.

Determined to protect her legacy at all costs, Dudu keeps secrets that threaten to alienate her children. They also ignite a dangerous internal war.

The tension intensifies with Muzi Mathabela, played by Zakhele Nkosi, a retired police captain whose calculated nature and hunger for control push the family deeper into conflict.

In addition, when long-buried truths come to light, alliances begin to crumble, and loyalties are tested.

Adding emotional weight is Dumisani Mbebe as Panyaza Fakude, a man seeking redemption after 25 years behind bars. His return reopens old wounds and introduces a powerful storyline about forgiveness, justice, and second chances.

The younger generation also steps into the spotlight.

Tyson Mathonsi plays the ambitious Bandile. Meanwhile, Manqoba Khumalo brings charm to Junior, a carefree dreamer whose DJ ambitions clash with the family’s ruthless world.

Beyond the Nkosi family, the Modise sisters add another layer of intrigue.

Bokang Phelane delivers a compelling performance as Rorisang, a resilient young woman determined to rebuild her life after tragedy.

At the same time, Thuso Mokoena portrays Oratilwe, a rising musician chasing freedom through music.

With standout support from Nomsa Buthelezi, Bhuhle Moletsane and Tumi Matlila, the series promises moments of humour, heart and authenticity.

At its core, Emzini is more than just drama. It is a story about survival, legacy, and the consequences of choices that refuse to stay buried.

If the stakes are this high before episode one, one thing is certain. Alexandra is about to feel the heat.