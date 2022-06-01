FliekNET to move back to pop-up format

Renate Engelbrecht

FliekNET (DStv Channel 149) will be reverting to its original pop-up format come midnight, 15 July 2022.

The channel, which was originally launched as a December pop-up channel in 2014, was turned into a permanent DStv channel during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since been offering viewers films, documentaries, and short films from an extensive Afrikaans film archive.

Now, new Afrikaans films will be premiered on kykNET (DStv channel 144) on Saturdays at 8PM. In addition, it will also be available on DStv Catch Up and a wonderful Afrikaans movie collection will be available on MultiChoice’s Showmax 24/7.

FliekNET and the local film industry benefited from further MultiChoice investment in 2020 with the launch of the 50-minute film project. These short movies not only provided the channel with new content, but it also created various job opportunities in a time during which the industry faced many challenges.

Over 80 Afrikaans 50-minute movies were produced and aired in the 18 months that followed.

While fliekNET won’t be available on the DStv Premium bouquet come 16 July, various new movies and 50-minute films will premiere on kykNET. The channel recently extended its movie offering with the new, made-for-TV Saturday movie slot.

KykNET is currently also developing new 90-minute films that will be broadcast from 2023 onwards.

Streamers will be able to watch various kykNET movie titles on Showmax from 16 July too.

MultiChoice says it remains committed to the local feature film industry and is proud of the successes of films like Barakat, Indemnity and Gaia. They have also just completed production on their latest Afrikaans feature film, Hans steek die Rubicon oor.

This fully funded kykNET Films project – to be distributed in 2023 – is based on Rudie van Rensburg’s book with the same title and will form part of the new feature film slate produced for BoxOffice and other platforms.

READ: Indemnity film receives high praise locally and overseas

KykNET channels will kick off with an impressive movie line-up in July, offering the best new Afrikaans content with English subtitles. Keep an eye out for yet another locally developed reality show, Plaasjapie, which starts on 14 July.

kykNET&kie (DStv channel 145) will also be adding two new dubbed Turkish telenovelas: In die ysterhand se greep and Kind van die noodlot.

Channel and content offerings are also often reviewed, considering viewing trends and consumer needs. Hence, this might lead to channel changes, additions or terminations like with fliekNET.