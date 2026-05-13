Conan O’Brien to host the 2027 Oscars, organisers confirm

Comedian Conan O'Brien will return for the third straight time to host the Oscars in 2027, organisers announced on Tuesday.

O’Brien, 63, will preside over the 99th edition of American cinema’s most prestigious gala, which will be held on 14 March in the heart of Hollywood.

“We look forward to Conan superbly leading the celebration with his brilliance and humour,” said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Lynette Howell Taylor in a joint statement.

The former late-night host will once again work with Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, who will serve as executive producers of the Academy Awards for the fourth consecutive time.

The announcement came as part of the presentation of Disney’s programming lineup. Disney is the parent company of ABC, the network responsible for broadcasting the ceremony.

“Conan has created remarkable energy around the Oscars,” said Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich. “His singular comedic voice makes Hollywood’s biggest night one of the most entertaining celebrations of the year.”

O’Brien, a six-time Emmy Award winner, has hosted several late-night television programs, including “The Tonight Show.”

He currently hosts the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” and the HBO travel series “Conan O’Brien Must Go.”

Viewership for the Academy Awards dipped slightly this year, with 17.9 million people tuning in to the gala broadcast by ABC and streamed on Hulu.

The 98th edition of the ceremony named “One Battle After Another” as the year’s Best Picture, and also honoured its director, Paul Thomas Anderson, who took home the first Oscar of his career.