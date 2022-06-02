DStv drops e.tv channels without warning again, leaving viewers in the dark

Xanet Scheepers

Viewers tuning in on the DStv platform to watch eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, and eToonz on Wednesday night were left angry and frustrated as none of their favourite programmes were available to watch.

According to a statement by eMedia Investments, Multichoice turned off the above four channels without warning, giving eMedia no time to communicate the switch-off to their viewers.

Four e.tv channels dropped

eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra, eToonz

In March, Multichoice announced it would be dropping eMovies, eMovies Extra, eExtra and eToonz from the DStv platform effective April.

Citing the reason for cutting these channels from the platform, MultiChoice SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi said they are “constantly reviewing” their channel offerings on DStv to be in line with their viewers’ needs.

eMedia didn’t take this decision lying down and approached the Competition Tribunal to seek relief from this renewed channel supply agreement.

The channels then continued streaming on the DStv platform for the months of April and May.

Competition Tribunal ruling

After The Competition Tribunal ruled against eMedia’s appeal to keep the four channels on the DStv platform on Wednesday, however, Multichoice apparently switched off these channels immediately.

“No reasons were provided for the ruling by the Competition Tribunal. The unannounced switch-off also left eMedia without sufficient time to communicate to viewers.

“Viewers are angry and disappointed that they are no longer able to see their programmes via the DStv platform,” eMedia said in a statement.

It assured viewers all the e.tv channels will, however, still continue to broadcast on Openview.

How much does Openview cost?

While Openview is free and doesn’t require a subscription or contract, you will need to buy an Openview decoder and satellite dish.

As per the Openview website, decoder prices start at R649 at leading retail stores nationwide.

If you don’t already have an IS-20 satellite, a dish and decoder (including installation) will cost you approximately R1,699.

Openview currently offers over 18 channels, including 9 radio channels.