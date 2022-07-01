Why Bathu founder Theo Baloyi gifted Somizi R1 million in cash

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The latest episode of season five of Living The Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) saw Somizi Mhlongo and his daughter Bahumi reaching an impasse.

Last week the two had lunch to discuss Bahumi’s intention to change her surname from her mother’s, Madisakwane’s to her father’s Mhlongo.

Bahumi says she believes in her ancestors and acknowledges them, however she is not interested in engaging with them. Her father was not happy with the answer, as he insisted they had to do things traditionally and acknowledge customs in order for her surname change to be done in what he considers the right way.

Somizi says his daughter is speaking “intellectually” but without wisdom, explaining that Bahumi was defending her beliefs but wasn’t “opening up to another world.”

ALSO READ: Somizi ‘asks’ Andile Mpisane for R5 mil loan to pay his tax debts

They then had a debate about Christianity, eventually agreeing they were not on the same page. The famous media personality told his daughter he will allow her to learn from her mistakes.

Somizi’s ultimatum for Bahumi to get the Mhlongo surname is that she has to slaughter an animal and speak to the ancestors as she “won’t get the surname from Home Affairs, we get it from indlozi [ancestors].)”

Changing gears, episode nine then gave viewers an insight into Somizi’s new entrepreneurial route, the opening of a children’s clothing store, estimated to cost him R1.5 to R2 million just for design alone.

The business venture is digging deep into his pockets, something he admits he underestimated. Somizi then detailed his meeting with Bathu founder and owner Theo Baloyi who gifted him R1 million to help put his brand on the map.

“I go to his office, he wants to thank me…Theo gives me R1 million cash. I say to Theo, no it doesn’t feel right, I reject man.”

Somizi says he rejected it because he felt like he didn’t work hard for the money, and that they then decided to collaborate.

Somizi has been one of the ambassadors for the successful local sneaker brand that has over a dozen stores nationwide.

RELATED: Somizi Mhlongo to launch his own children’s clothing brand

Theo will be helping Somizi with his children’s clothing business, and they will be working side by side.

Living the Dream with Somizi episode ten ended off with Bahumi celebrating her birthday, announcing her podcast and a new acting role.

In the meantime, her father was in KwaZulu-Natal trying to resolve his issues with his uncle Mhlengi, as he prepared an umsebenzi (ceremony) to mend the fence. He was also in the process of organising a cleansing ceremony to detach from Mohale Motaung’s side of the family ancestrally because they were traditionally married.