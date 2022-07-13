Kelly Khumalo says she can’t stand pretentious celebrities

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The third season of Kelly Khumalo’s reality show on Showmax has not shied away from the hot topics and in the latest episode, the musician heavily criticised the media.

She has openly talked about the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, and what an amazing father he was, including divulging more information on her contentious relationship with Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, the father of her first child – Christian, .

The second episode of Life With Kelly Khumalo, started on an emotional note after her recording label Universal Music informed her that certain songs from her successful album Voice of Africa (VOA) had gone platinum. Singles such as Ngathwala Ngaye and Esphambanweni went platinum, whilst Empini went four times platinum.

Khumalo was highly emotional when she received the news and said she is preparing for new music, and that the success of VOA doesn’t put pressure on her new album.

The episode then tackled Jub Jub’s Happy Mother’s Day message to Khumalo, after he shared they needed to put their differences aside for the sake of their son.

Video clips were shown about them, including media reports, that Christian was reportedly suspended from school, after allegedly being caught with weed.

Khumalo said the media coverage of her life is an attempt to try and prove that she is a “monster” and she blocks her son from seeing Jub Jub.

Jub Jub has claimed in the past that Khumalo has not allowed him to see Christian, a claim she has repeatedly denied.

“How do you allow someone who’s never made an effort? So if you think my son, being suspended or expelled from school is based on weed, [he should] take that to court [as evidence],” she said.

During a car ride with Christian, the matter was not discussed, however, the singer vented her frustration about the media coverage to her mother, Ntombi Khumalo.

“Where did it come from. How did it get to the media?” Khumalo asked her mother.

Her mom said she had no concrete answers for her. Kelly said she doesn’t want her son “to be affected by unnecessary things”.

“Christian is still a child, he’s going to make mistakes,” said Khumalo.

She then explains what happened: “I think when he took it [weed], he was just inquisitive. He wanted to see what it was. He thought it was a cool thing to show to his friends who sold him out”.

Khumalo said she doesn’t care if her son makes more mistakes, even if it becomes media coverage.

Ntombi said she blames the school for the leaked information, however, her daughter said she doesn’t want to point the finger.

“I know exactly where that came from and what the intention of that was.”

The artist reiterated it was an attempt to prove that she is a bad mother, insinuating if anyone wants to take legal action she will “win with flying colours”.

Khumalo then tells her mother that everyone that works at her home must sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) going forward to avoid every conflict being reported on.

On a lighter note, the star attended a French event, but said industry events are not for her.

Kelly said she can’t stand the pretentiousness of some celebrities and she “hates” posing for the camera.

“I just wish we can be real with each other. I’ve met some real people in the industry who I admire, love and appreciate very much, however, there are those ones, who just don’t do it.”

She then criticised a presenter for asking the Senzo question and the drama that surrounds her.

“Let me tell you, I am very much annoyed by those questions because I’ve been asked those questions for the past eight years. Nobody has a better question to ask me. You know what? I’m tired.”

Khumalo added that journalists needed to be “creative” when interviewing her.

“Journalists are lazy, but they sensationalise everything, according to what they think is selling at that time. Why do you think print has died in this country? It’s because they are chasing the wind.”

Life With Kelly Khumalo ended off with Khumalo and her mother attending a therapy session.

They talked about Kelly’s sour relationship with her sister, Zandi, and how hurt she was that she hasn’t met Zandi’s new child.

Kelly says she is tired of being mad and is looking for an amicable solution to rekindle their sisterhood.