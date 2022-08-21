5 things to know about Wiseman Mncube, ‘The Wife’s’ rumoured new Mqhele Zulu 

Citizen Reporter

Earlier this week production company Stained Glass confirmed that Bonko Khoza, who played Mqhele in the first two seasons of The Wife, won’t be returning for the show’s highly anticipated third season.

The company said that it was in the process of casting for his replacement.

Inspired by Dudu Busani-Dube’s bestselling book, Naledi His Love, season three of The Wife will return to the screens in November 2022, with Gaisang Keaikitse Noge in the lead role as doctor Naledi Montsho.

Noge will be playing the love interest of fan-favourite Qhawe Zulu (played by 2022 DStv Mzansi Magic Viewers’ Choice Rising Star winner Kwenzo Ngcobo).

While no official statement has been released by Stained Glass to announce Khoza’s replacement, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Saturday revealed that actor Wiseman Mncube, who plays Sibonelo in Uzalo, will be stepping into the role of Mqhele Zulu in season three of The Wife.

We got the scoop on who has replaced Bonko Khoza on #TheWifeShowmax #TheEntertainmentAlert pic.twitter.com/MZapIHb3SB— Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) August 20, 2022

Here are five things you should know about Wiseman Mncube:

Acting runs in his family

Mncube was born in 1990 in Ulundi, Durban, South Africa. He has four siblings and two of his brothers are also actors.

His elder brother, Ntando Mncube, is best known for his roles in Umlilo, Lockdown, Side Dish and Durban Gen. His younger brother, Omega, played the popular role “Phelelani” on Uzalo.

He is a widow

Not much is known about the actor’s wife or the circumstances surrounding her death, only that she passed away in 2017.

Mncube and his late wife had a daughter, Lwandle, together. He also has a son with his new partner.

He has won several awards for theatre acting

Some of his notable theatre plays include; Nothing But the Truth, Horn of Sorrow, Meet Bro Six Two, Culture Clash, Amambazo The Musical, Have We Been Heard and Mashu the Musica.

In 2014, Mncube won three National Arts Festival (NAF) awards in Grahamstown.

Movie star

Mcube acted in the feature film The Turning Son with the role “Vusi Ndlovu” in 2019 and Rage of a Lioness with the role “Siya” in 2020.

Singer

In 2020 he also released a gqom song Pick & Choose along with Vukani Khoza.

Compiled by Xanet Scheepers