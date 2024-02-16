‘BBMzansi’: Liema decides on her future on the show after her grandmother’s death

Her grandmother passed away on Tuesday.

Many viewers were concerned about Liema’s future on BBMzansi following her grandmother’s passing.

Liema‘s social media manager released a statement on Tuesday confirming that her grandmother passed away on Tuesday, 13 February.

“With a broken heart, we are sad to confirm the news of the passing of Liema’s grandma, which happened on Tuesday.

“She basically raised Liema, and we know how much she meant to Liema. We pray that her soul continues to rest in peace,” the statement read.

Liema is not leaving ‘BBMzansi’

Mzansi Magic told The Citizen on Thursday that Liema had asked for time to decide whether she would leave BBMzansi or not.

“Big Brother Mzansi housemate Liema Pantsi learned of the death of her grandmother when she was called to the diary room by Big Brother earlier today. Mzansi Magic sends condolences to Liema and her immediate family,” the channel said.

On Friday, Liema shared that she had decided to stay in the house.

She said: “I have decided to stay because I am honestly doing this for them [her family] and for my grandmother.

“I don’t think she would want me to leave. She would want me to stay strong and continue the game and focus. So, I am going to do that.”

Liema is one of the six BBMzansi housemates, alongside Lerato Modise, Mich, Pale, PapaGhost, and Yolanda nominated for possible eviction this week.

