‘BBMzansi’ fans send messages of condolences to Liema

Liema is also nominated for this week's evictions.

Messages of condolences are pouring in for the Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) housemate Liema after the passing of her grandmother.

According to information on Liema’s social media pages, her grandmother passed away on Tuesday, 13th February.

“With a broken heart, we are sad to confirm the news of the passing of Liema’s grandma, which happened on Tuesday.

“She basically raised Liema, and we know how much she meant to Liema. We pray that her soul continues to rest in peace,” a statement on her social media handle reads.

Messages of condolences pour in for Liema

Condolences to Liema has joined the trending topics on X as fans continue to share condolence messages.

A fan wrote: “My deepest condolences to Liema and her family. I have observed her grief. She uses laughter to hide her pain. I wish we could stop the fan wars and pray for her to find the strength to stay in the house and fight till the end for her grandmother.”

Another one said: “Condolences to Liema. But she should mourn at home. She has proven to be an emotional person, being in that house at a time like this is not a good idea.”

Liema hasn’t had an easy Bbm journey but I hope we continue supporting her till the end Liema fans it’s okey to cry a little but after that let’s go back to voting 🙏my condolences to Liema and her family & thanks to all hms for the support #bbmzansi pic.twitter.com/e3dlpicDzB — Factsgeneration1 (@Factsgenbackup1) February 15, 2024

Sending my condolences to Liema and her family may God comfort them🕊️🥹while she’s still in the house let’s keep voting for her guys 😭😭😭#LiemaPantsi #bbmzansi pic.twitter.com/G0CQwRxUlG — Yolie🌻 (@yolie6069) February 15, 2024

Sending Liema strength and healing.. Condolences to her and family, may the beautiful lady know she raised a powerhouse and it shows from her that she was raised by a strong woman. Rest in Paradise now beautiful lady💐🌹🌷🌼🌸🌺 — Faithing it (@Luls_01) February 15, 2024

Liema is a student and bartender aged 22 from King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape.

She is one of the six housemates alongside Lerato Modise, Mich, Pale, PapaGhost, and Yolanda nominated for possible eviction this week.

In her introduction video, when asked about what the theme for this season of BBMzansi meant to her, she said: “SyaMosha means being rebellious, mischievous and doing what you want to do.”

