‘We need content’ – Reactions to first housemate’s eviction from BBMzansi mansion

After Sunday's eviction round, only 22 housemates are left in Biggie’s house, with 19 still vying for the R2 million grand prize.

While Mali hoped to be in Biggie’s house until the last day, as per her housemates intro tweet, she has become the first housemate to be evicted from BBMzansi season 4 this year.

The new season of Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha premiered on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161) on 21 January, and the first eviction was hosted live this past Sunday, 28 January.

Mali said she was sad to be eliminated so early but happy that she stayed true to who she was.

“I want to take this moment to thank everyone who voted for me. Thank you, guys, for the love and support. I wouldn’t have done it without you,” she added.

BBMzansi social media reactions

Some viewers have since expressed their shock and sadness over Mali’s eviction, while others said they saw it coming.

“I knew Mali would leave. Gurl was nowhere to be seen this whole week. Maybe today when she said she liked Zee.” One comment read.

Another one said, “Bye Mali. You sold us dreams, my love; we HATE dreams. #BBMzansi.”

Mali is a 25-year-old Bolt driver and club hostess from Thembisa. In her housemate profile, she said she was about securing the bag and hoped to spoil her mom if she won the R2 million grand prize.

“I move faithfully. S’ya Mosha means that we are doing the most, we are just bending the rules, taking to the top. We are not staying in one lane. I am a disruptor because my name is Mali, and I’m ngiyashoveka, and I break relationships,” she said, speaking about what this year’s theme ‘S’ya Mosha’ means to her.

