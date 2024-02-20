DJ Mulo’s wife remembers him on what could have been their wedding day

Mulo passed away in December last year.

Ntokozo Molefe, the wife of the late radio personality Cliff Nhlamulo ‘DJ Mulo‘ Hlungwani, is reeling from grief.

She recently penned a touching post on Instagram, remembering her late husband on what could have been their wedding day.

According to Ntokozo, the wedding was set for 17 February this year.

Mulo lost his battle with cancer in December last year, a few weeks before his wedding day.

His wife says she finds solace in knowing that he got to see what he would’ve looked like.

She wrote: “Today would have been our wedding day. We laid you to rest in the suit you would’ve worn, and it brings me a sense of comfort that we got to see what you would’ve looked like today.

“Now all the plans we made are laying bare, overshadowed by the pain of losing you…”

Ntokozo and DJ Mulo’s relationship spanned over a decade

Ntokozo and DJ Mulo met in 2013 and have a four-year-old son together.

In a lengthy Instagram post, DJ Mulo shared that it was love at first sight for them.

He said Pearl Modiadie, who was a producer of Sistahood at the time, had asked him to come into the studio to do a live feature with a presenter.

“One such presenter happened to be @simplyntk. We hit it off immediately. One could even say it was love at first sight. She couldn’t stop smiling, and I, of course, turned up the swag.

“I was hard to resist. It was only a year later that we properly got to know each other and started dating,’ he added.”

