‘Op my Eish!’: Ruan Smith’s ‘twin wingman’ calls rugby star a ‘big teddy bear’ [VIDEO]

Former rugby player Ruan Smith is up for grabs in the upcoming season of kykNET's popular dating series 'Op my Eish'.

Double trouble? Former rugby players and twin brothers JP and Ruan Smith are set to feature in the latest edition of ‘Op my Eish!’. Picture: Supplied

Fans of kykNET’s reality dating series Op my Eish! are in for a double treat when former rugby player Ruan Smith will be joined in his search for love by his identical twin brother, JP, as his wingman.

The latest exciting development follows hot on the heels of kykNET’s call for entries with the surprise announcement that the rugged rugby player will be the star of the upcoming season.

Previous seasons of Op my Eish! featured actors Neels van Jaarsveld and Francois Jacobs, and singer-songwriter Brendan Peyper.

‘Op my Eish!’: The perfect wingman for Ruan Smith

“It’s an absolute honour…it’s awesome,” enthused JP, who is also a retired rugby player.

“We’re incredibly close and know each other well. It’s a new challenge for me. So, it’s going to be interesting.

“Ruan and I have been through a lot together – through the tough times and the good. So, I know what’s best for him. I’m going to be honest as always. I have his best interests at heart,” JP added.

Ruan and JP Smith: Deadly duo on the rugby field

The two brothers not only share a close bond, but also an impressive history on the rugby field.

Ruan Smith, in his playing days for the Brumbies scores a try during the World Club 10s match between The Brumbies and Petraca Rugby. Picture: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Ruan’s rugby career took him to several countries. In 2006, Ruan moved to Australia with his family.

He and his twin brother, JP, returned to South Africa in 2008 to complete their matric year at Paarl Gimnasium.

After finishing school, he joined Western Province and later played for teams such as the Brumbies (2012–2016), Toyota Verblitz in Japan (2015–2017), the Queensland Reds (2018–2020) and the Melbourne Rebels (2021–2022).

In 2022, he returned to South Africa and played for the Lions in Johannesburg until 2024.

He now lives in Alberton, where he and JP run their rugby clinic, Eight7. Through this project, they identify and develop young rugby talent, with a special focus on local and underserved communities.

Attention ladies! Ruan Smith’s relationship checklist

Ruan, who was previously married and is a father of two, is ready to give love another chance with Op my Eish!.

JP shared that his twin brother is looking for stability, sincerity and someone who is comfortable with simplicity.

“Ruan is looking for someone who is easy-going. Not someone who always has to be on the go or busy. During our rugby days, we were incredibly busy and had very little time for ourselves.

“So, someone who values time at home is important to him.”

‘A relationship is about building together’

The “wingman” dropped some more hints for ladies who are keen to participate in the Op my Eish! love match with Ruan.

“He’s not looking for a high-maintenance personality…just someone who’s comfortable with the normal, quiet moments.”

JP also believes that Ruan needs a partner who is both independent and family-oriented.

“He doesn’t want someone who expects him to do everything. A relationship is about building together, not just giving in one direction.

“Yes, it’s important for a man to play his part, but it has to be mutual.”

‘Op my Eish!’: Ruan Smith the ‘big teddy bear’?

When asked how he will know when Ruan is truly in love, JP answered without hesitation:

“If he makes sacrifices in his daily life for someone, then you know it’s serious. He doesn’t give up that part of himself easily. So, if he starts to adapt for someone, it means a lot.

“Ruan is actually a very gentle guy,” he continued. “He puts his guard up, especially in new relationships. But when you get to know him, he’s an incredibly loyal, caring person.

“I hope people see that side of him in the series – not just the strong rugby player, but the big teddy bear he really is.”

Double trouble for viewers?

Of course, one can’t help but wonder whether viewers will struggle to tell the identical twins apart…

“We’re very similar, but our personalities are slightly different. You’ll start to notice that. And if there’s any confusion – I’m the smarter one,” JP added with a laugh.

Finding true love in today’s world

He believes Op my Eish! is a unique opportunity for his brother.

“In today’s world, everyone’s so busy that it’s getting harder and harder to find love in a natural way.

This series gives him the chance to open himself up, to try again. And if I can be a small part of that journey, then I’m there.”

Entries for the new season of ‘Op my Eish!’ are currently open at kykNET.tv. Entries close on 2 August 2025.

