‘House of Zwide’s’ Lois Du Plessis on being mistaken for US singer

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Normal civilians like you and I would refer to actors by their character names, especially when they’ve played the role well. But it’s not usual for a thespian to be mistaken for another real life artist.

House of Zwide actress Lois Du Plessis, who portrays the character of Pearl on the e.tv drama series, is always mistaken for US singer Monique Bingham, due to the similarity of their hair and facial resemblance.

“I could never be annoyed [with being mistaken for her],” Du Plessis says to The Citizen. “She is so beautiful and what an incredible talent.”

A number of Mzansi House fans will be familiar with Bingham through the work she’s done with South African heavyweights such as Black Coffee and Oskido, the most famous being Deep In The Bottom (of Africa).

Who is Lois Du Plessis?

Du Plessis describes her character on House of Zwide as a hopeless romantic like her, but those are the only similarities between the two. “Pearl is full of optimism, energy and stories. It has been a joy for me.”

She has been on the show since it premiered in 2021.

She was part of SABC 2’s medical drama Hillside, which featured the likes of John Kani, Bonnie Mbuli and the late Patrick Shai.

She also featured in an episode of e.tv’s Backstage.

“I was not in the cast of Backstage but performed in one of the episodes as a singer.”

Du Plessis is a keen singer with experience with international gospel ensemble Israel & New Breed.

“I lived in the US for 12 years, where I had the privilege of recording and touring with Grammy award winning group, Israel & New Breed,” says Du Plessis.

“America was a wonderful experience, I made amazing friends while living there. I was also privileged through my work to travel quite a bit. It taught me many great lessons and gave me a lifetime of cherished memories. America is a wonderful country to live in but you have to be willing to put in the work.”

Locally, Du Plessis has worked with the likes of DJ Christos, rapper HHP and Zubz. She was also a member of urban pop band Afro Z.

“Last year I released a single called Same God,” shares Du Plessis, adding she’s working on new music at the moment.

