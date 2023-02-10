‘Umkhokha’ will now air as a telenovela due to popular demand

Citizen Reporter

As Mzansi Magic lost a few telenovelas over the last few years such as The Queen and Isibaya, the channel is turning the limited series Umkhokha – The Curse into a telenovela.

The series is about two families at war that will invoke emotive feelings filled with twists and turns.

The show is the production by Rhythm World Production and head written by Siphosethu Tshapu and Kagiso Mogale, with Mandla KaNozulu as the originator of the concept.

Umkhokha – The Curse

In a statement, M-Net confirmed that Umkhokha will continue from the cliffhanger from season one after reports suggested this would be the case last week.

Umkhokha will be returning to our screens very soon as a Telenovela 😭🔥🔥🔥🔥 cela nithi hooray 👌🏼🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/KYNJ8UiGr4— 𝖏𝖆𝖇𝖚𝖑𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕸𝖆𝖈𝖉𝖔𝖓𝖆𝖑𝖉⚡️ (@Jabu_Macdonald) February 2, 2023

There will be new cast members which include Gcinile Nkosi as MaNzimande and Daniel Hadebe as Reggie. Returning to the show are veteran actor Deli Malinga as MaMzobe, Sibonile Ngubane as Difa, Nay Maps plays Sphamandla, and Hope Mbhele as Mabusi.

The show will reintroduce the key characters to give viewers an opportunity to get to know who they are, particularly those who missed season one of Umkhokha.

The first few episodes will display the chain of events that lead to the leadership battle, and the rivalries between the Mthembu and Gumede/Mzobe families.

The entire drama series is set and filmed in KwaZulu-Natal.

Give the people what they want

Duma Ndlovu, the executive producer of Umkhokha – The Curse said it’s amazing to see the show transition from a 13-episode format to a daily telenovela.

“The drama has intensified, and the drama has heightened. There are so many twists in this long form. We believe and know that the viewers will relate and love it even more.”

Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net said they listened to audiences’ needs to have the short format series be longer.

“It’s always a positive conundrum when viewers express that a show was on air for too short a time, and that was the overwhelming reaction we were met with when Umkhokha came to an end after 13 weeks. Audiences were glued to the show and constantly engaged with the story and spoke about it on social media and on the radio – so its return is long-awaited. We’re pleased that it will now be a telenovela,” she said.

