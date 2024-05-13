Embark on a wildlife adventure: BBC Earth’s ‘Mammals’ premieres May 20th

BBC Earth has announced the premiere of its latest groundbreaking series, Mammals, presented by the legendary Sir David Attenborough. This six-part show, including a “Making Of” episode, will take viewers on an unforgettable journey, uncovering the secrets behind the astonishing success of the planet’s most diverse and adaptable animals.

Mammals is an extraordinary series that takes viewers on a captivating journey that explores the ingenious ways mammals continuously adapt to a world dominated by humans. The series follows the lives of African mammals and what makes these creatures so remarkable. South African and African audiences can experience the wonders of their own backyard like never before.

While celebrating the triumphs of mammals, the series also sheds light on the challenges mammals face in a rapidly changing world. With less than 6% of today’s mammal biomass consisting of wild animals, many species face the threat of extinction. The series explores how these incredible creatures navigate a world increasingly dominated by humans, showcasing the winners and losers in today’s new wild.

Scott Alexander, Series Producer of Mammals, says, ” What makes this series so special are the things that make mammals so special. They’re found in every ocean, on every continent and in every habitat, so you’ve got this amazing variety of locations. I hope that at the end of the series, people will have more appreciation for the outdoors and animals”.

Shining a spotlight on majestic African mammals

South African viewers are in for a special treat, as the series features a wealth of fascinating mammals from across the continent. BBC filmed the series in breathtaking locations across the continent, including Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya, and Namibia.

The Mammals series features a remarkable array of African species across four of its six episodes:

The “Dark” episode showcases the incredible hunting skills of leopards in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park.

The “Forest” episode showcases the spectacular straw-coloured fruit bats in Zambia’s Kasanka National Park and the relationship between lions and waterbucks in Uganda’s Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The “Modern” episode highlights the ingenuity of hippos in Tanzania’s Katavi National Park and the heart-pounding chase of cheetahs in Kenya’s Masai Mara National Reserve.

The “Heat” episode reveals the remarkable adaptations of mammals in Namibia’s Etosha National Park, including the iconic South African ostrich, Angolan giraffes, and black-backed jackals, as well as the secret lives of olive baboons in Uganda’s Murchison Falls National Park.

Roger Webb, Executive Producer of Mammals adds, “Being mammals ourselves, the animals featured in the series and the stories about them are instantly relatable. It’s impossible not to admire a mother capuchin monkey providing her baby with a drink in a dry, sun-baked forest or a chimpanzee father giving his family a lesson in finding honey buried underground.

“This connection to us makes the show an incredibly engaging and compelling piece of television that will lead us to question our role in the lives of the wild mammals we share the planet with.”

The show will premiere on Monday, 20 May at 20:00 on BBC Earth, DStv Channel 184.

