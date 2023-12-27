WATCH: Heartbreak as South Africans bid farewell to ‘7de Laan’ after 23 years

The final episode of '7de Laan', with the notorious tune, aired on Tuesday evening amid sadness and teary eyes across the country.

After 23 years of drama, happiness, surprises, sadness and tears, South Africans were left heartbroken as they bid farewell to 7de Laan.

The final episode of the popular Afrikaans soapie, with the notorious tune, aired on Tuesday evening amid sadness and teary eyes across the country.

Watch the cast of 7de Laan thank South Africas for their support

Heartbreak

In an emotional post on Facebook, 7de Laan thanked South Africans for tuning into the soapie for more than two decades.

“The outpouring love and backing from South Africans has truly overwhelmed us over the years and especially tonight. From on screen to behind the camera, every person dedicated tireless efforts to make 7de Laan one of South Africa’s most iconic shows.

“We take pride in having pioneered and inspired the industry along the way. We pay tribute to the creator of 7de Laan, Danie Odendaal and his fellow producers, Annie Basson and Thandi Ramathesele. We had the best cast and crew this industry had to offer. South Africa, thank you for welcoming us into your homes for 23 remarkable years,” 7de Laan said.

Family

South Africans shared their heartbreak and love for 7de Laan ahead of the last episode.

“For most of my adult life you were there on my TV, I raised all three of my children with you – so gave a bottle, exchanged diapers and put on behind cradle legs while you were on the cashier. You have been part of our family for 23 years,” wrote Annelie Janse Van Rensburg.

“Tonight we greet, hearts bitterly hurt. Feels like we are greeting a loved one, family – yes it was you for us. Thank you for your good work, thank you for all the tears and laughter. Thank you that we could be part of you – today is a day that a part of us screams a last goodbye with you, we will miss you .. miss [you] so much,” Van Rensburg said.

Keanu Abrams said: “Thank you 7de Laan for the opportunity but, more importantly, the impact you’ve had on many South Africans! One day we will be back I believe that!”

Maduvha Mphaphuli shared her sadness at the series coming to an end: “Thank you so much for what you meant for so many South Africans like myself. Literally transcending cultures, languages, races, breaking so many stereotypes through brilliant storytelling. Going to miss watching 7de Laan religiously. To the cast and crew: God speed, it is well. It is well.”

No more 7de Laan

In July this year, SABC 2 announced the series would not be recommissioned for another season when Season 24 ends in December.

Head of Content for Video Entertainment at the SABC, Lala Tuku, said SABC was proud to have worked with Danie Odendaal Productions.

“We are filled with pride [over] the impact 7de Laan has had on our society. Addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively. Thank you for being part of this remarkable journey with us, ” the show’s Executive Producer, Thandi Ramathesele said.

