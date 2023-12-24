Meta releases ‘2023 Africa in Review’ initiatives across Africa

Meta has directed resources toward initiatives that align with its mission to give people the power to build communities.

Meta’s review captures some of the company’s investments and initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Photo: Supplied

As 2023 draws to a close, Meta released its ‘2023 Africa Year in Review’ showcasing some of its investments and works across Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023.

The company said with a focus on connecting communities, supporting the creator ecosystem, and driving innovation, it has strategically directed resources toward initiatives that align with its mission to give people the power to build communities and bring the world closer together.

Kezia Anim-Addo, Communications Director, Africa Middle East & Turkey, Meta said Meta remains committed to the continent.

“Our 2023 highlights reinforces some of the impact we’ve been able to create by supporting the growing ecosystems of creators and building communities through technology.”

Some key highlights in the 2023 Year in Review include:

Creator Lab Live: A first-of-its-kind educational in-real-life programme for creators in Nigeria, Ghana and South Africa to inspire creativity, spread positivity, build connections and demonstrate care for the creator community.

Instagram Creators x Brand Academy nano course to educate creators, aspiring creators and brands on best practices.

‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’, a campaign to amplify the voices and stories of eight emerging young talents across Africa who are building a global presence, and changing the way the continent and its people are viewed on the international stage including rolling out Instagram #AfricaMade Reels challenge.

WhatsApp Channels, a collaboration with local content creators in SSA to showcase the benefits of WhatsApp Channels for users.

EbaSafeOnline: Launched a first-of-its-kind youth safety educational comic book titled #EbaSafeOnline, available in 11 of South Africa’s official languages in partnership with Ethnikids, an online bookstore in South Africa.

Youth Safety and Wellbeing: Held a Youth Safety and Wellbeing week in South Africa, engaging with more than 300 youths, parents, educators, and policymakers to educate and inform youth and parents about Meta’s safety tools.

