WATCH: Mulo’s memorial service underway

The former YFM DJ passed away on Reconciliation Day.

The memorial service of Mulo is taking place at the SABC studios in Auckland Park. Picture: iammulo/Instagram

The memorial service of Nhlamulo “DJ Mulo” Hlungwani is underway at the SABC in Auckland Park Johannesburg.

The former MVP Jam host on e.tv died after losing his battle with cancer.

“He passed away peacefully at his home in Bryanston after his battle with cancer” said his family.

Media personality Candice Modiselle opened the service with a prayer and scripture to encourage Mulo’s loved ones.

His passing shocked a number of media personalities, particularly those in the radio space. Former Kaya FM on-air personality Bridget Masinga and current Kaya FM breakfast show host Sizwe Dhlomo were among those who expressed shock and sent condolences.

ALSO READ: ‘Zahara wanted to perform for the Boks when they returned home after the World Cup,’ Mzwakhe Mbuli

Sad colleagues

“Damn Mulo. Sad news. Rest in peace my brother. Deepest condolences to your family and loved ones. You were such an amazing guy,” said DJ Sbu.

“You fought valiantly Mulo. Go with love and fly with the angels. My deepest condolences to Ntokozo, your son, family and loved ones. Rest the guy, the world is poorer for your loss,” said media personality Dineo Langa.

The outpouring of love and messages of condolences hasn’t gone unnoticed as Mulo’s family has thanked everyone for their heartfelt dedications. “The Hlungwani family deeply appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love we have received in recent days.”

“Oh my friend. My heart is shattered. Yhu Mulo. My condolences to his wife and baby, his mum and family. What a gentleman with the best hugs and the most beautiful smile. Rest well friend,” actress Masasa Mbangeni wrote on Instagram.

“Mulo was always such a dope person to me. I remember when we were interns at YFM and he’d be so nice to us while we shadowed his show. He’d give us all the advice and always make jokes too,” said Bridgette Makhela.

ALSO READ: Family of former YFM DJ Mulo confirms his passing

A family man

Mulo was married to fellow media personality Ntokozo Molefe. They tied the knot in 2019 and had their son a few months later in 2020.

The two met in 2013 while he was still working at YFM and she was a presenter on e.tv’s Sistahood. Just last month, a decade to the day he met his wife, Mulo shared the story of how they met on his Instagram account.

Mulo’s love for his son was evident. On the first weekend of December this year, the media personality wrote a heartfelt note to his son.

“Can’t believe this guy turns 4, two months from today. Gosh where has time gone? I literally notice how tall he gets after every nap. It’s astonishing watching him grow, physically, mentally. Bruv his vocabulary is astounding, that time he is learning 3 languages (English, SeSotho na Xitsonga)

“His self-awareness and understanding the world around him is incredible. This guy hears a song once next time you play it, he already knows the lyrics,” wrote the proud father.

NOW READ: Shock as ‘big teddy bear’ Ndu dies from cardiac arrest