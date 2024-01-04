PICS: All the new faces in the ‘Muvhango’ mix… and the return of Matshidiso and Mulalo

The 25th season of the ever-popular SABC 2 soapie 'Muvhango' premiered last night. Meet all the new characters!

Tshepo Mosese is one of the new faces joining Muvhango in the new season. Picture: Instagram/@howza_sa

SABC 2’s long-running soapie Muvhango is introducing some new faces into the mix for its 25th season which premiered on Wednesday, 3 January.

Regular favourites, such as Buhle Samuels, returns for the character of the very voluptuous Matshidiso, who always gets her way.

Matshidiso is known for her manipulative tactics, which she mainly demonstrates seductively. In every situation that involves money, she always finds a way to maintain her lifestyle.

The Royal outcast Mulalo (played by Sydney Ramakuwe) also returns from Mauritius and gives off the idea that the prodigal son has indeed returned.

The 25th season of the show kicked off yesterday, and the new season promises an entirely different vibe to the viewers.

Meet the new cast members of ‘Muvhango’

Mudi Mudau

Mudi portrays the character of Nkele Dikeledi Netshitangane, an Alpha Female, a top Limpopo businesswoman with ambitions to dominate the male-dominated construction industry.

She is an overbearing mother who smothers her daughter, Reneilwe, with love and money. Nkele has a domineering character, and she makes her presence felt without even trying when she enters a room.

Sinete Nemakonde

Sinete plays the character of a resilient individual, Reneilwe “Rene” Netshitangane. Reneilwe’s resilience is shaped by the indomitable spirit of her alpha female mother, Nkele Netshitangane.

She is an elegant and stunning woman who turns heads when she walks without even trying to put in effort. Reneilwe carries herself with an innate poise that mirrors the refined upbringing she receives.

Aubrey Mmakola

Aubrey plays Tshililo Netshitangane. At first glance, Tshililo is a spoiled rich kid who grew up with a silver spoon.

He is strong-willed, hard-headed, and very opinionated. But a gentle but troubled soul emerges when one gets to know Tshililo better. His passion is music and events management, but he dreams of becoming the biggest Booking Agent for musicians because he has no musical talent.

Tshepo Mosese

His character, Manditi, is woven from elements of mystery, intelligence, ruthlessness, and charisma. The mystery surrounds his past, creating an air of intrigue. Ruthlessness defines his actions, as he stops at nothing to achieve his goals.

Catch all the drama as it unfolds on ‘Muvhango’ on SABC 2 at 9pm (Mondays to Fridays).

