Hlathi weds Thumeka: How ‘Inimba’ pulled off one of Mzansi TV’s most spectacular on-screen weddings [PICS]

Inimba's head writer, Siphosethu Tshapu, reveals what went on behind the scenes of the wedding.

Mzansi Magic viewers were treated to one of the most memorable weddings on South African television when Hlathi and Thumeka finally exchanged vows.

The long-awaited wedding aired on Friday at 9pm as a one-hour special, delivering a standout moment of the season with striking visuals, emotional depth, and unexpected twists.

More than a romantic milestone, the episode marked a fresh start for the couple, portrayed by Zenande Mfenyana and Sisa Hewana, after years of conflict and heartache.

Hlathi and Thumeka’s wedding. Picture: Supplied

Speaking to The Citizen ahead of the wedding, Hewana said the event held deep significance for Hlathi, who has finally realised what he truly wants.

“Hlathi being with Zoleka and him sort of closing that relationship made him realise what he’s been missing all along, which is basically Thumeka.

“He has long struggled with wanting Zoleka to be Thumeka, and Thumeka to be Zoleka. But now he’s realised that Zoleka is who she is, and Thumeka is who she is — and he has to decide what, and who, he truly wants.”

Sisa Hewana as Hlathi. Picture: Supplied

Creating a spectacular on-screen wedding

Inimba’s head writer, Siphosethu Tshapu, said the wedding was designed and filmed with the same level of detail as a real ceremony.

“From the moment we locked the script, the production team treated Hlathi and Thumeka’s wedding like a full-scale event,” he told The Citizen.

“We coordinated décor, wardrobe, catering, music, hair and make-up teams, florists, and extras — exactly as one would for a real ceremony.”

Tshapu added that the art department built an elegant venue, blending traditional and modern design.

“The wardrobe team curated every look with symbolic detail to reflect who the characters are and where they’ve come from,” he added.

Wedding setup. Picture: Supplied

The shoot involved more than 80 extras and multiple camera units capturing different angles.

Tshapu said the biggest challenges were the scale, limited time, and filming outdoors.

“We were shooting outdoors, which meant racing the sun while keeping continuity perfect. Several departments had to work in sync, from wardrobe quick-changes to managing drones for wide establishing shots. Any delay could set us back hours.”

He added that the actors needed quiet, focused moments amid the bustling crew to maintain emotional intensity.

Moments at Hlathi and Thumeka’s wedding. Picture: Supplied

“Seeing the full cast, dressed to the nines, surrounded by music, laughter, and love, stopped everyone in their tracks. You could feel the pride from every department.

“My proudest moment was watching playback after we wrapped that final kiss — the entire crew burst into applause. It reminded us why we do this: to tell stories that move people.”

‘Inimba’ viewers are in for a treat

Upcoming episodes will continue exploring themes of love, redemption, and family tension.

Tshapu said the wedding episode set the tone for the next phase.

“Audiences can expect deeper emotional layers, family tensions reigniting, and new challenges that will test the strength of their love.

“What we’re building beyond this wedding is a story about redemption, partnership, and the courage to rebuild — themes that sit at the heart of Inimba,” he added.

