‘I was inspired by the courage of women’: Zion on new Showmax docuseries ‘Slay Queens’

The show features DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee, amapiano producer Mr JazziQ, and author Jackie Phamotse.

Showmax has announced a brand-new docuseries titled Slay Queens.

The five-part documentary series, set to premiere on 31 October, explores women who pursue the “soft life” by any means necessary.

The series features both “slay queens” and “ballers” sharing their experiences.

Among the well-known faces are DJ and influencer Cyan Boujee, award-winning amapiano producer Mr JazziQ, and author and media personality Jackie Phamotse.

‘Creating a platform where voices can be heard’

The show’s executive producer, Vusi Zion of Kaimal Pictures, said the series aims to reflect realities often discussed in “whispers, memes, or judgement”.

“I was inspired by the courage of women who live these realities every day, by the men and communities affected, and by the silence surrounding their truths,” he said.

“My role as a filmmaker is not to sanitise or sensationalise, but to create a platform where voices that are usually dismissed or caricatured can be heard in their full complexity.”

Zion said the series goes beyond documenting glamour.

“Slay Queens doesn’t just document a lifestyle; it challenges the systems, stories and stereotypes behind it.

“It shines a light on those who live, critique and capitalise on the slay queen era,” he said.

What to expect on ‘Slay Queens’

Cyan Boujee speaks candidly about life in the public eye and the challenges of maintaining fame. She opens up about the pressures of staying relevant and the personal costs of online notoriety.

Mr JazziQ, owner of the Johannesburg nightclub Vibes on Main, provides insight into the city’s nightlife culture. From the DJ booth to the VIP section, he offers his perspective on how slay queens influence the entertainment scene.

Author and media personality Jackie Phamotse, known for her bestselling book Bare, reflects on her experiences as a self-proclaimed former slay queen. She discusses the emotional and social impact of chasing wealth and status, as well as what it takes to leave that world behind.

Anthropologist and author Lebo Masango adds an academic viewpoint. Drawing on her research for The Soft Life: Love, Choice and Modern Dating, she examines the social and economic factors driving the rise of the slay queen phenomenon.

Other participants include a sangoma, an Uber driver, and a promoter — figures who offer perspectives from within the lifestyle’s ecosystem, as well as a club hostess and reality TV star, Inno Morolong.

“I shared my views as a club host, and what I see at the clubs daily,” Morolong said.

“I am well-travelled and experienced in the topic. But I do not live the life of a slay queen. “It is a tough industry. In the docu-series, I detail how far the girls go to secure the bag and how they hunt for men,” she added.

