‘The hairdo symbolised black confidence’ – Felicia Mabuza-Suttle after being honoured for her 90s hair

Mabuza-Suttle was recognised for being a trendsetter in her time when she hosted the Felicia Show in the 90s.

Veteran TV host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle was honoured with an award for consistently uplifting and showcasing black beauty and excellence through her hair by the Africa International Hair and Beauty Fair (AIHBF).

“I dedicate this award to all the women of Africa who acknowledge, ‘I am black and I am proud’,” wrote the US-based Mabuza-Suttle on social media.

The AIHBF honoured trailblazers, creatives and cultural icons who are transforming the face of African beauty, hair and fashion.

The Africa Hair and Beauty Fair was hosted at the Sandton Convention Centre from Saturday to Monday.

Mabuza-Suttle’s pixie hairdo

Mabuza-Suttle said she introduced herself to South African audiences in 1992.

“Rocking my pixie hairdo, a red coat dress and black shoes. The hairdo for me symbolised black confidence as we transitioned from apartheid to democracy in 1994,” she said.

“I made it my mission to reflect the real faces, voices and aspirations of our people – to show the world that black is beautiful and powerful.”

The former host of The Felicia Show wasn’t present to accept the award, and her publicist, Simphiwe Majola, accepted it on her behalf.

Other winners on the night included Londie London, makeup artists Faith Seuoe & Maude Manqana, as well as Lady Du for her work in the salon and beauty space.

“This year’s honorary list is a love letter to every artist, entrepreneur and visionary who has dared to redefine beauty on their own terms. The honorees have built legacies that go beyond hair and makeup as they’ve shaped how Africa sees itself,” said AIHBF CEO, Peace Mthethwa.

