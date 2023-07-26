‘Not a polygamist, just impregnating girls’: Viewers on Mpumelelo Mseleku

By Lineo Lesemane

Just like Uthando neS’thembu, Izingane zeS’thembu is setting tongues wagging on social media and joining trending topics on Twitter weekly.

The show gives viewers an exclusive glimpse into the lives of Musa Mseleku’s children, focusing more on the five elder children of the acclaimed polygamist.

The most talked about scene on this week’s episode was Mpumelelo’s girlfriends fighting for the front seat.

Mpumelelo is Mseleku’s first-born son. He has a child with one of his girlfriends, Vuyokazi Nxeweni, and is expecting another one with the other girlfriend, Tirelo Kale.

Netizens have accused him of “disrespecting” the Zulu culture by pretending to be a polygamist while he is not yet married.

“Unmarried Mpumelelo doesn’t have polygamy. He is just busy impregnating girls. People must not confuse our Zulu culture,” @Da_Vince2 wrote on Twitter.

‘I love women’- Mpumelelo

During his interview with Gogo Skhotheni on The Venting Podcast, Mpumelelo made it clear that his father never convinced him to be a polygamist.

“I love women… If I was doing it for my father, I would not be able to continue doing it. I am still going to continue, I won’t say how many women I plan to have, but they are more than my father has.

He also revealed that he lost some of his kids through miscarriage. He added: “I have a small child that is growing, and now I will get another one … There were others that died through a miscarriage.”

Earlier this month, Mpumelelo’s pregnant girlfriend penned a heartwarming post on Instagram, thanking him for the support.

She also spoke about how they both reacted when they found out that they are expecting.

“If I am thinking correctly,” said Pooh, “a new baby is probably, undoubtedly the grandest gift that could ever be.” —Winnie the Pooh.

“I still remember how we looked at each & died into laughter that aybo what have we done🤣🤣🤣but we pulled it through. Dear bestie, thank you for your prayers & holding me down on this journey,” she wrote.

