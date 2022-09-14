Jason Momoa on drawing inspiration from his personal life

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Anytime you mention the name Jason Momoa there is often many women and men googly-eyed at the thought of just seeing the actor in pictures, in his films and series. It was no different when viewing the final season of See on Apple TV.

For some fans, Momoa’s breakout role came when he starred in Game of Thrones as Drago. However he has been consistent with good appearances in movies such as the lead in DC Comics Aquaman and recently the last three seasons of See.

The synopsis of See is set hundreds of years into the future. It gives a gleam fictional look at the brutal and primitive future, as humankind has lost the ability to see.

Momoa spoke about the final season during a media roundtable on Zoom which The Citizen was a part of.

Jason Momoa plays the role of Baba Voss. In season three Baba Voss has defeated his nemesis brother Edo and has bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest.

The actor said it was a challenge playing an actor who is blind and said the series was the most challenging of his career as it was an emotional roller-coaster.

But says the trick was leaning on his hearing. “How we hear, we see through our ears,” he said. The cast and crew are blind in See or have low vision. It has been praised for its representation of the visually impaired.

During the stunts the actors couldn’t make eye contact and in action sequences, Momoa says this aspect pushed him as an actor.

In season three viewers get to see a Trivantian scientist developing a new form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity and Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

Momoa says Baba Voss wants to get his family back together and for him, the final season is for closure. Acting in many roles, he said in previous roles he never a since of closure and this was poigant for him as he closed out Baba Voss.

Momoa said he was “so broken” and in pain, as they shot seasons two and three back to back and because he had to deal with a shoulder injury. By the time they started shooting season three he was at his lowest.

“Whatever was going on in my personal life, is what was really going on with Baba Voss’s life. I was living it and hurting as much as he was. I have since healed, it was very challenging.”

Momoa had a public split with long-time partner Lisa Bonet in January 2022. Momoa and Bonet began dating in 2005 and got married in 2017.

Known for his bulky physique, Momoa said his training regimen was still intense as he had to keep up the routine for Aquaman 2, which was shot just weeks after See wrapped up.

Those starring in season three of See alongside Momoa are Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

As the Zoom chat ended, Jason Momoa’s infectious personality came out even more, with him making a remark that international Zoom interviews should be less formal, at least allowing the journalists to ask the questions.

See streams every Friday on Apple TV.