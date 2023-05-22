“I am a self-made billionaire” – Zari bashes Diamond, feud with Fantana gets messier

By Lineo Lesemane

Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, popularly known as Zari the Boss Lady, dropped jaws on Instagram after she told the father of her kids Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz and Ghanaian singer Fantana where to get off.

In a now-deleted post, Zari accused Diamond of lying about her on Young, Famous & African and using her name to sleep with young girls.

She said Diamond is obsessed with her, and he is struggling to replace her. She also threatened to drag him to court if he does not stay away from her.

“You get on a whole show that’s NOT scripted and lie about me. Lie about how I want kids with you, how I’m obsessed with you. Like who the f*ck are you for me, ZARI THE BOSS LADY to be obsessed.

“You will forever be in my life because of the kids but not how I have been welcoming you. You are CANCELLED, and if you do not like it, let the court decide,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: Khanyi Mbau drags ‘Young, Famous & African’ editors following social media backlash

“Failed music career with 5 bbls”

Zari also made it clear that with or without Diamond, she is rich and successful. She also revealed that she is a married woman regardless of what the show chose to air.

“I am a whole married woman right now, and your sh*t did not sit well with my marriage. The show to only edit parts which suit them is absurd,” she said, adding that she made it clear that she is married and can not have any more kids with Diamond, but the part was edited out.

In the last part of her lengthy post, Zari drags Fantana, saying she can not be put in the same category as her.

“I am a self-made billionaire, and I will not have your sperm bins (put me in a category I don’t belong) failed music career with 5 bbls, face like he/she, and still couldn’t get to be noticed.”

Fantana responds to Zari

Fantana took to her Instagram stories to respond to Zari’s jabs. She laughed off the billionaire‘s claims and reminded Zari of her sex tape.

She added: “Failed career? What did you accomplish when you were 25? You found access to an iPhone and bought internet and built a fake ass life, and let’s not forget about your sex tape since you think you’re better than everyone, & now you’re married to a high school boy.”

Eeeii Fantana at Zari again 😅😅😅😅😅🤣🤣🤣,

This girl doesn’t know peace 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NNwGACiQVN— Eviana Gh (@EvianaGh) May 20, 2023

NOW READ: Musa Manzini laid to rest despite court order to stop funeral