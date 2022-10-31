Uyajola 9/9 latest episode: ‘You cheating on me with a woman who can’t even cook’

Sandisiwe Mbhele

This week Jub Jub and the Uyajola 9/9 helped a woman named Dominque who suspected her husband of cheating

Dominque

The latest Uyajola 9/9 episode aired on Sunday, 30 October, and it started off with a bang after Dominque caught her husband Brenden in bed with another woman, both naked.

Dominque in complete distress, tells Jub Jub that this is the second time she has caught her husband cheating. The married couple has three children together.

The episode was an uncomfortable watch as Brenden was in bed with his mistress naked, with just sheets covering them. They refused to get up as Brenden shielded his mistress, Sherona, from the Uyajola 9/9 cameras.

Dominque was angered that her husband repeatedly went back to his mistress and then told her, “you will never be the only woman”.

The wife was exasperated wondering why Brenden doesnt appreciate her after being together for 15 years, “I do everything for you,” Dominque said.

“You cheating on me with a woman who can’t even cook,” further explaining she comes from a broken home and Brenden is the only man she has ever been with, the reason why it’s difficult to leave him.

Brenden said Dominque’s childhood story is just “bluff” and he wants nothing to do with her and wants a divorce.

"I come from a broken home. I don't want my kids to have what I had."???????????????????????????????????????????????????? #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/EZm5jpk3ot— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) October 30, 2022

Dominque did get physical with her husband and Sherona, with Brendan saying they will lay police charges against her.

As the back and forth went on, Sherona refused to speak to Jub Jub after he asked her why she was sleeping with a married man.

Sherona was mostly silent throughout the ordeal only saying she met Brenden “in the streets”.

Dominque then went into detail about the affair, that her husband was paying rent for his mistress’s flat and that they have been together for three years.

It’s unclear who took off the bed sheets that were covering Brenden and Sherona, as in the next clip, they were both completely naked on the bed. Sherona is seen covering her breasts and is uncomfortable, as the Uyajola 9/9 cameras kept coming closer to her.

As the ordeal concluded, Dominque was furious that her husband kept protecting and confiding his mistress.

Fans react to Uyajola 9/9 latest episode:

Ohk,the cheating is wrong,but taking the blanket is sooo wrong and disgusting, imagine being in a room full of people naked like that #Uyajola99— D16LSRR (@DMLS99) October 30, 2022

The episode we’ve been waiting for ????????????!! Who’s tuned in for #Uyajola99 ??— Lasizwe (@lasizwe) October 30, 2022

Why must this young lady be forced to be naked in the presence of multiple random men that she doesn’t know?! I’m so disgusted at this show.#Uyajola99— Bianca (@bianca_bart_) October 30, 2022