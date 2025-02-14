Lorraine Moropa: ‘To portray a character of that nature is a blessing’ 

Lorraine is starring in a new Showmax film 'Not My Type'.

Actress Lorraine Moropa says she is grateful to inspire and teach through her new role in Not My Type, a Showmax film premiering on Valentine’s Day.

In the film, Moropa plays Letsatsi, a devoted Christian who has spent years designing wedding dresses while waiting for the perfect man she believes God has destined for her.

The film delves into themes of love, faith and personal growth – elements that drew Moropa to the role.

“To portray a character of that nature is a blessing because I get to use this opportunity I’ve been graced with – my gifts and talents – to educate my peers and audiences, who too may be in pursuits of finding love, self-discovering and growing, and because their order did not make their expected ETA they give up on God,” she said.

Moropa also hopes that viewers will come away with a deeper understanding of love in its true essence.

“I believe the audience will learn that love doesn’t always win, but love rooted in Christ always does,” she says.

Moropa on ‘waiting for the one’

In Not My Type, Letsatsi firmly believes in waiting for the man God has planned for her—a belief that resonates deeply with Moropa’s own values.

“I’m a believer, and waiting on God requires patience. I’ve learned that patience is, in actual fact, one of the fruits of the spirit, as indicated by God Himself. So it is not only ideal to, but a requirement to wait on God for a perfect anything.”

For those waiting for love, Moropa encourages putting God first.

“Wait on God. Our steps in life are ordered by Him. To lean on our own understanding is, in actual fact, forbidden by God.

“Anyone waiting for love needs to wait on God first. Seek first the Kingdom of God and His righteousness, and the rest will be added unto them.”

