‘I can’t imagine anything better’ – Flautist Wouter Kellerman on Oscar-nominated SA film ‘The Last Ranger’

From L-R: Flautist Wouter Kellerman with the executive producers of The Last Ranger, Lebo M and Anele Mdoda. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

South African flautist Wouter Kellerman admits to not knowing the other nominees in this year’s Oscars for Best Live Action Short Film.

But he believes the quality of South African film The Last Ranger is enough to win the prestigious award.

“I can’t imagine anything better. That’s what I always say to people…’if you can imagine it better, re-do it’. So I can’t imagine it any better. I think this is deserving,” Kellerman told The Citizen.

The three-time Grammy winner spoke to The Citizen on Wednesday night at a private screening of The Last Ranger, an Oscar-nominated film, at Montecasino in Johannesburg.

Cindy Lee directed the film, and the executive producers are broadcaster and entrepreneur Anele Mdoda and The Star Film Company.

South African flautist Wouter Kellerman doesn’t see why Mzansi’s film The Last Ranger shouldn’t win the Oscar award in the coming weeks following its nomination.

The 97th Academy Awards take place on the first Monday of March.

Kellerman was impressed by The Last Ranger

The flautist was mind-blown by the short film, which runs for 30 minutes, saying it’s the kind you can watch repeatedly and find other layers too.

“It’s the kind of movie you can watch 10 times and discover something else every time you watch it because it has a subtlety, a depth and a deep thought behind it,” shared Kellerman.

“It’s very emotive; it touches you, and it’s technically excellent.”

The film tells the story of Khuselwa (portrayed by Avumile Qongqo), the last remaining ranger who takes young Litha (played by Liyabona Mroqoza) under her wing and introduces her to the wonders of a game reserve.

The pair’s journey takes a dark turn when they are ambushed by poachers. This leads to a battle to protect the rhinos, ultimately uncovering a devastating secret.

Kellerman said he was particularly impressed by the organisation of the team behind the film.

“As South Africans, we’ve got such richness, we’ve got such creativity here. But we don’t always do the business of music or the business film that well,” averred Kellerman.

“For this to have gotten an Oscar nomination means they did the business of it very well as well. I have to just congratulate everybody involved because I know how hard it is to get a Grammy nomination, and I know how hard it is to get an Oscar nomination; it is incredibly hard.”

Music producer Lebo M is one of the executive producers of The Last Ranger.

He said he wanted to lend a hand to Mdoda because he was also assisted by the generation before him, mentioning Hugh Masekela, Caiphus Semenya and Miriam Makeba, among others.

“My relationship with Anele and the film comes from that principle,” said the music producer.

The screening was well attended by prominent figures in different disciplines.

From Sundowns and Bafana Bafana player Aubrey Modiba, to internationally recognised fashion designer Thebe Magugu, Carte Blanche host Claire Mawisa, boxer Kevin Lerena and Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Narend Singh and musician Sjava to mention a few.

Winning the Grammy

Kellerman was also mesmerised by the music in the film. “Oh, the music was beautiful,” he says.

“I often, when I watch a film, I listen, and I’m going ‘that could’ve been, or that should’ve been like this’, and I didn’t feel like this in this film. Everything was perfect.”

Kellerman recently won in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category for his album Triveni at the 66th Grammy Awards.

The album is a collaborative project that Kellerman made with Japanese cellist Eru Matsumoto and Indian vocalist Chandrika Tandon.

“It was pretty challenging because we’re from different backgrounds,” he said of making the award-winning Triveni album.

“It took a while, but the amazing thing is that we seem to have a common ancestry that we can dig into and find each other. It was so amazing to find the common ground and create something beautiful that works for all of us, we didn’t know if anybody else would enjoy.”

After his win, the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie described Kellerman as a generation-inspiring artist.

“For me, South Africa is it. For me, it’s worth a lot more to be celebrated here, actually, because this is where I live, this is where my heart is, where the people that I care for live. It’s very valuable for me to be recognised, it encourages me to carry on and do more,” said Kellerman.

