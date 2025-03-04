Meghan Markle’s ‘normal mum’ show gets roasted: ‘She’s not Martha Stewart’

Critics aren't buying it. Meghan’s new show has been critiqued for its "all nonsense" portrayal of motherhood, with some calling it unrealistic.

The only thing missing from Meghan Markle’s new show is a real mum’s soundtrack of whining kids and the smell of burnt toast! Picture: Supplied

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has stirred up conversation among fans and critics. Even before its premiere, the show has attracted significant attention, sparking discussions and varied opinions from audiences everywhere.

Some viewers aren’t entirely convinced by the show’s authenticity. They feel it’s a bit too polished and seems tailored for those with deeper pockets. Comments have popped up, likening it to a curated Pinterest board, with certain segments not hitting the mark for everyone.

The show showcases the Duchess of Sussex, 43, delving into cooking, crafting, and lifestyle segments. She invites audiences into her Montecito home, sharing personal recipes, DIY projects, and engaging conversations with celebrity guests.

The series, which premiers on Netflix on Tuesday, aims to blend practical how-to’s with candid discussions, reflecting Meghan’s vision of embracing playfulness over perfection. Notable appearances include actress Mindy Kaling and chef Roy Choi, adding a touch of Hollywood flair to the episodes.

Déjà vu moments in ‘With Love, Meghan’?

There’s been chatter about certain elements of the show feeling familiar. For instance, Meghan’s “Fruit Rainbow” recipe has drawn comparisons to LA food blogger Meg Quinn’s creation. Additionally, some eagle-eyed viewers have noticed similarities between Meghan’s series and Pamela Anderson’s Pamela’s Cooking With Love, sparking debates about originality.

According to Mint, the shows seem to follow a similar recipe – wandering through lush gardens, picking fresh ingredients, cooking alongside chefs, and sharing moments with loved ones. Even some of their phrases sound like echoes. Pamela mentions, “I’ve always wanted to take things to another level,” while Meghan says, “I’ve always liked to take something common and elevate it.” Both highlight lessons from experts, further fuelling comparisons.

‘I think it’s all just nonsense’

Meanwhile, others have claimed that Prince Harry’s wife is trying to look like a housewife and is trying to copy Martha Stewart by selling herself as a homemaker. During an appearance on GB News, broadcaster Carole Malone, 70, didn’t hold back in her critique of Meghan’s new show, claiming people “need to have a go at her.”

Malone was quick to dismiss the idea that Meghan could be compared to lifestyle icons like Martha Stewart. “People do need to have a go at Meghan,” she said. “She’s not a housewife; she’s not Martha Stewart. Martha has always been obsessed with housekeeping, gardening and cooking. Meghan hasn’t.”

Malone also hinted at the business motivation behind Meghan’s new persona. “I think this is all nonsense,” she said.



“I love the fact that when Kate went to Wales and gave away her plum jam recipe for free, while Meghan is trying to cash in on hers. I’d like to think Kate did that on purpose, just to have a go at Meghan,” she added.

‘Normal people do not have music and matching beige outfits’

Meanwhile, former Conservative MP Sir Jake Berry also joined the conversation on GB News to share his thoughts on Meghan’s new Netflix show. Taking issue with the show’s portrayal, MP Berry argued that it presents an “unreal world” and, even more concerning, an unrealistic standard of parenthood.

He pointed out, “There was a behind-the-scenes shot where Meghan says, ‘This is what it’s like to be a normal mum,’ and she’s got freshly cut fruit arranged on a plate in a rainbow.

“I’ve got three kids, that’s not my experience of feeding the Berry tribe. It’s just, [to] get it on a plate, put it in front of them, eat your dinner. We don’t have music in the background; we’re not all wearing matching beige outfits. It is not the real world,” he added.

A breath of fresh air

On the flip side, many fans are loving the series, Vogue reported. They’ve praised its delightful presentation and Meghan’s warm, approachable vibe. The show’s emphasis on joy and creativity has been a hit, with some finding it a refreshing addition to the lifestyle genre.

Watch the trailer here:

Future of the Sussexes’ Netflix partnership

According to The Guardian, With Love, Meghan arrives at a pivotal moment in the Sussexes’ collaboration with Netflix. Their multi-million dollar deal has yielded mixed results, with previous projects receiving lukewarm responses. The performance of this series could influence the trajectory of their partnership with the streaming giant, determining future content and collaborations.

Royal family’s perspective on Meghan’s show

Reports suggest that members of the royal family are hopeful for the show’s success. Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, told Royal Insider: “This is something, without question, that the royal family would absolutely approve of – it’s nothing to do with them; she’s not using her title as she has done before.

An insider indicated that a positive reception could steer Meghan and Harry away from projects that exploit royal connections. This could potentially prevent further controversies such as Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare.”

Future of the Sussexes’ Netflix partnership

With Love, Meghan arrives at a pivotal moment in the Sussexes’ collaboration with Netflix. Their multi-million dollar deal has yielded mixed results, with previous projects receiving lukewarm responses. According to The Guardian, the performance of this series could influence the trajectory of their partnership with the streaming giant. This will determine future content and collaborations.

NOW READ: Prince William’s battle with family health crises and royal duty