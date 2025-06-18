‘What viewers saw wasn’t the full picture’: Minnie Ntuli opens up about feud with Londie London

The pair have been at loggerheads ever since Londie returned to the show.

The Real Housewives of Durban star Minnie Ntuli has opened up about the tension between her and fellow cast member Londie London.

The pair have been at loggerheads ever since Londie returned to the show, leaving viewers speculating that their conflict began before they both joined the show.

However, Minnie says the feud started on the show.

“There’s no dramatic backstory or secret feud. What happened between us happened on the show, in real time, and, unfortunately, it spiralled.

“Emotions were high, egos were bruised, and communication broke down,” she said.

Minnie Ntuli: ‘I have apologised’

Minnie added that she has since taken accountability and apologised to Londie.

“I’ve reflected and reached out privately to apologise. What viewers saw wasn’t the full picture, but my actions in those moments are on me,” she said.

She added that there are moments she wishes were portrayed differently on television.

“There were conversations and context that didn’t make the cut, especially around some of the more intense moments.

“But I’m not here to blame editing. I also take responsibility for how I showed up. I’m a work in progress.”

Since her tiff with Londie, Minnie has received a lot of backlash online. She said she has learned how to handle social media criticism.

“It’s not easy. People say hurtful things with zero context, and it stings. But I try to separate the noise from the truth. I read what I need to grow, and I release what doesn’t serve me.

“I’ve had to remind myself daily that being ‘flawsome’ means owning your mistakes, learning out loud, and giving yourself grace.”

