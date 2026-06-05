Meet Jemma Durrant: The SA-born cast memeber of Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential

Jemma Durrant, daughter of Brett and Athene Durrant, is one of the breakout faces of the new reality series Calabasas Confidential.

South Africa doesn’t always make the credits, but it’s there. Hidden somewhere behind the glossy, gate-guarded world of Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential is a thread that leads straight back to Mzansi, in the form of 23-year-old Jemma Durrant.

The series, which premiered on 29 May 2026, has drawn immediate comparisons to early-2000s reality benchmarks The Hills and Laguna Beach.

It follows a group of childhood friends, exes, and rivals who have just returned to their hillside mansions in Calabasas – the Los Angeles suburb synonymous with a certain reality TV dynasty – after four years apart at college.

Jemma Durrant, SA-born cast member of Netflix’s Calabasas Confidential. Picture: Krista Schlueter/Netflix

Fresh out of university, they’re plunged right back into the drama they thought they left behind, forced to confront unfinished business and uncertain futures in the town that raised them.

The eight-episode first season carries a tone that is equal parts nostalgic and combustible. Which makes for exactly the kind of social pressure cooker that made those MTV-era predecessors appointment viewing.

Jemma, daughter of Brett and Athene Durrant, was born in South Africa before the family relocated to California, eventually settling in Calabasas.

Netflix flagged her origins directly on social media with a pointed question to viewers: “Did you know Jemma was born in South Africa? On a night out, she always tells people she’s a South African princess.”

It’s a detail that has since resonated strongly with South African audiences, sending the show trending locally as viewers spotted one of their own navigating the sun-drenched drama of America’s most famous gated community.

At 23, Jemma returns to Calabasas fresh out of college, having studied advertising at the University of Oregon. She now works as a marketing coordinator, but it’s her social presence (and personality/relationship drama) that has made her the season’s most discussed figure.

According to her own self-assessment, there are “too many rumours to keep up with” about her, though she is clear that loyalty is non-negotiable and that those who break it can expect consequences. “If you’ve done me wrong, stand on that for life,” she says in her “About Me.”

Jemma in episode 105 of Calabasas Confidential. Picture: Netflix

Much of the early-season drama orbits her complicated history with cast member Dylan Wolf, a self-described Calabasas cowboy and self-confessed “mama’s boy” whose reputation as a player with a bad boy streak precedes him.

His hookup history with both Jemma and castmate Emma Medrano creates the fault lines that much of the season’s social architecture is built on.

Meanwhile, Emma, who noticed that Jemma had recently blocked her on Instagram, arrives in the friend group carrying that unresolved tension like luggage.

Beyond the interpersonal friction, Calabasas Confidential is a show populated with faces carrying notable surnames.

Preston Pippen is the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen and The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen; Raine Michaels is the daughter of rock icon and Rock of Love star Bret Michaels; Hercy Miller is the son of hip-hop mogul Master P and younger brother to rapper Romeo; and Suede Brooks – the influencer previously spotted on Drake’s yacht in Saint-Tropez – rounds out a cast that reads like a dispatch from celebrity-adjacent California.

Jodie Woods, younger sister of Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner’s childhood best friend, and Nicole Sahebi, a content creator who describes herself as the group’s social glue, complete the core ensemble.

(L to R) Nicole, Sterling, Preston, Suede, Emma, Alexie, Dylan, Jemma, Emilie, Ben, Raine, Hercy, Kimora and Jodie in season 1 of Calabasas Confidential. Picture: Krista Schlueter/Netflix

Jemma holds her own against all of it. She is close with castmates Jodie, Kimora, and Nicole, and while she enters the season without a famous last name to anchor her, she exits it as arguably the most talked-about personality in the cast.

Calabasas Confidential Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.