‘Bucket list checked’: Zakes Bantwini graduates from Harvard

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zakes Bantwini has graduated from Harvard Business School.

He completed the prestigious Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports (BEMS) executive education programme.

Bantwini was first accepted into the programme in 2020, but his studies were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking to social media to celebrate the achievement, Bantwini said the milestone is a powerful statement about where African creatives belong.

“Completing this executive education programme at Harvard Business School is more than a personal achievement.

“It’s a powerful statement about where African creatives belong: in every global conversation, in every boardroom, and at every table where the future is being shaped. Bucket list checked,” he wrote.

The programme is designed for senior professionals in entertainment, media, and sports who are redefining the global cultural economy.

It brings together a select group of global creatives, executives, and changemakers for an intensive leadership experience, led by Harvard faculty.

Zakes Bantwini joins Forbes Africa’s selection committee

A few weeks ago, Forbes Africa announced Bantwini as one of the members of the selection committee for the Creative Category.

As part of the committee, he is responsible for evaluating and selecting the most outstanding young individuals in the creative field for the Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list.

“With over two decades in the industry, Zakes has not only shaped the sound of a generation but also championed African excellence through his work and mentorship,” Forbes Africa wrote.

