‘I have two regrets’ – Mrs Sande on regrets following ‘The Mommy Club reunion’

The last dose of the The Mommy Club reunion will air next week.

The Mommy Club star, Jabulile Sande affectionately known as Mrs Sande, has shared her reflections after her emotional experience at the show’s reunion.

The first two parts of Showmax’s hit reality show aired on Monday, with the final two episodes set to air on 17 July.

Amongst other things, Mrs Sande said she regrets gossiping about fellow cast member Mrs Mops.

“I have two regrets. The first one was gossiping about Mrs Mops after she confided in me. As women, we need to uplift each other, and at that moment, I did not do her right. Today it’s her, and tomorrow it could have been me, so I wish I had handled that better.

“My second regret is the things that I said about Happy. She and I are now building a friendship, and I understand her better; I now understand why she is the way she is. I wish I had been kinder to her at the time.”

She said she could have apologised sooner rather than waiting for the reunion.

“In both parts of the reunion, it looks like I have nothing to say but apologise. But that is okay: I did not want to come off as defensive because I was wrong. It is not good to carry beef that has nothing to do with you.

“I got into issues because I was defending Ratile as a friend, but when it is time for the same friends to defend you, they don’t.”

Mrs Sande has been apologising the whole episode — Theeswa (@libr036) June 10, 2024

ALSO READ: Couldn’t take the heat? Sorisha Naidoo on why she stormed out of ‘RHODurban’ reunion

Mrs Sande on mental health struggles

The reality star and businesswoman broke down on the show as she spoke about her mental health struggles.

Speaking about how she takes care of her mental health, she said: “Mental health is serious. I have always been open about my struggles. Oftentimes, people try to hide it. I don’t. I want people to know that they can get up and fight, which is why I always talk about it: to teach and show people that there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

She added: “It is not easy, but there are things that can help you. You need to know your limits and know when it is time to take a break and prioritise yourself.”

NOW READ: SA’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip producers deny mistreating cast member