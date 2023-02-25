Mother and three children hacked to death in their home

Citizen Reporter

A mother and her three children were found hacked to death in their home in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga.

Lifeless bodies found in house

Police found the bodies of the 47-year-old woman as well as two 11-year-old boys and a six-year-old girl.

All the victims were certified dead by paramedics at the scene.

The police officers discovered the bodies late on Friday night after family members said they could not contact the victims. The house was locked when the officers arrived.

“They had to force their entry into the house and were amazed by the discovery of a lifeless body in the kitchen,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

The dead body was one of the 11-year-old twins.

“When proceeding with the search, a 47-year-old woman’s body, her 11-year-old son and her six-year-old daughter were found lying dead in one of the rooms.”

Axe found near bodies

An axe, which the police believe was used to kill the mother and her children, was also found in the room.

“Surprisingly their four-roomed house was locked from outside, raising suspicions that the heartless attacker locked them in after the gruesome murder,” said Mohlala.

He said the victims were last seen alive on Tuesday, 21 February 2023.

Police searching for man

Police in Piet Retief are searching for Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe. The 55-year-old man is the woman’s husband and father of the six-year-old girl.

“It is believed that he may be of great assistance to police investigation,” said Mohlala.

Police are searching for Thembinkosi Africa Shongwe. Photo: Supplied/Saps

Shongwe could not be found at his known address at Eziphunzini, Thandukukhanya.

“Community members who might know his whereabouts must not hesitate to contact Captain Dumisani Gumbi on 082 493 1962 or call the police Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or on MYSAPSAPP. Police guarantee that all received information will be treated with confidentiality,” said Mohlala.

The acting Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi has urged community members not to take the law into their own hands but rather help the police fight violence against women and children.

He called the person who killed the mother and children a “coward”.

“Attacking defenceless women and children is regarded as being coward,” said Mkhwanazi.

