This is what South Africans have been binge-watching this year so far

2023 is becoming an important year for the South African film industry, especially as we reach the halfway mark and await the Safta nominations.

In lieu of the above, we take a look at some early Best of the Year contenders from South Africa.

1. The Mommy Club S1

In the bustling city of Johannesburg, everything has different levels, and being a mom is no exception.

The Mommy Club, a new reality series, made a big impact in June 2023, breaking records for the most views in its first week on Showmax.

It outperformed other popular editions of The Real Housewives franchise like Abuja, Durban, Lagos, and Nairobi.

The show introduces us to five glamorous Jozi momfluencers who have a total of 13 nannies.

The main stars are Mpumi Mops, Tshego Manche, and Hermajesty, who were popular in The Real Housewives of Johannesburg, and they each have three kids.

We also have Nunurai, a new mom, and Ratile Mabitsela, a mom with five children.

The Mommy Club is produced by POP24, the same company behind the successful Showmax series This Body Works For Me.

2. Adulting S1

Adulting, which premiered in March 2023, broke a record for the most views on its first day on Showmax. It outperformed popular shows like The Last of Us and Succession, which are considered among the best international series of 2023 so far, according to IMDb.

The series follows the lives of four friends in Johannesburg: Bonga, Vuyani, Eric, and Mpho. Despite taking different paths after university, their strong friendship keeps them close as they navigate the challenges of love and success.

You can also look forward to seeing familiar faces like Winnie Ntshaba, who plays Vuyani’s sugar mamma, and breakout star Londeka Shishi, who portrays Bonga’s love interest.

Adulting is created by Phatu Makwarela and Gwydion Beynon from Tshedza Pictures. They have received several Safta nominations and have been recognised for their outstanding scriptwriting in shows like The Republic and The River, which was also nominated for an International Emmy. Their next Showmax Original, Outlaws, will be released later this year.

3. Rosemary’s Hitlist

Rosemary’s Hitlist, after gaining popularity on Showmax and Twitter, broke a new record for the most views on its first day on Showmax among documentary series. It surpassed well-known true-crime shows like Devilsdorp and Steinheist.

This true-crime documentary series delves into the story of Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, a former police officer turned serial killer.

Ndlovu was convicted in 2021 and sentenced to six concurrent life terms for the murders of six family members, including her sister and the father of her child at the time. These murders were allegedly committed to collect funeral insurance payouts totaling over R1.4 million.

Ndlovu also received an additional 30-year sentence, with 10 years each for fraud, incitement to commit murder, and the attempted murder of her mother, sister, and sister’s five children.

The shocking finale revealed that Ndlovu had taken out 28 funeral insurance policies, even on her mother and brother.

It also unveiled that Sergeant Keshi Mabunda was investigating Ndlovu for the alleged murder of her first child, Jaunty Khoza, who died under suspicious circumstances in 2008 at the age of 13. Ndlovu became the sole beneficiary of his deceased father, Hand Khoza, resulting in a payout of over R12 000.

4. Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story

In June 2023, Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story won the Audience Prize for Best Documentary at the Tribeca Film Festival, which is one of the top film festivals in the world.

This 92-minute documentary reveals a different side of Siya Kolisi, the first black captain of the Springboks who led South Africa to victory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Along with showcasing his incredible journey to success, the film also explores Kolisi’s personal struggles with alcoholism and his complex relationship with his wife, Rachel.

Produced by Orange Films and Star Films for Supersport, Rise is directed by Tebogo “Tebza” Malope, an accomplished filmmaker who has received awards at prestigious events like Cannes Lions and the Loerie Awards. The documentary features a powerful soundtrack by Mandisi Dyantis and is edited by Haezer.

Tribeca programmer Casey Baron describes Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story as a captivating film that feels like a fairy tale and addresses universal themes of resilience, community, passion, and forgiveness.

5. Donkerbos

Erica Wessels has been nominated for Best Actress: Drama at the upcoming Silwerskerm Festival Awards for her role in Donkerbos. The series follows her character, a detective investigating the murder of six children whose bodies are found in the forests of Donkerbos, Limpopo.

Created by Nico Scheepers (known for Nêrens, Noord-Kaap), this captivating murder mystery switches between Afrikaans, English, and Venda languages. Reviews have been extremely positive, comparing it to popular shows like Mare of Easttown, True Detective, and Scandinavian noir, with some calling it a masterpiece.

Edwin van der Walt and Nicole Holm have also received nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress at the Silwerskerm Festival.

6. Superworm

Superworm is a popular animated series based on a well-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

It tells the story of a special worm who is incredibly long and strong, always saving the day. However, trouble arises when Superworm becomes overly confident and falls into the clutches of the evil Wizard Lizard.

Directed by South Africans Sarah Scrimgeour and Jac Hamman, Superworm received the Best One-Off, Special, or TV Movie award at the 2023 Kidscreen Awards.

It competed against other shows like Luck and Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas. The series was also nominated for Best Special Production at the Annie Awards.

The animated adaptation has received high praise, being described as “an instant classic” by The Sun, “one of the greatest delights of Christmas TV” by The Daily Telegraph, and “the standout offering” from the BBC according to The Guardian.

Superworm features a talented voice cast, including Oscar winner Olivia Colman as the narrator, Emmy nominee Matt Smith as the voice of Superworm, and Ghanaian-British actor Kobna Holdbrook-Smith as the voice of the villainous Wizard Lizard.

Holdbrook-Smith has appeared in popular films like Paddington 2 and Mary Poppins Returns.

7. The Wife S3

Mbalenhle Mavimbela has been nominated for the Best Actress: TV category at the 10th Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards.

She is recognised for her outstanding role as Hlomu in all three seasons of the popular Showmax Original series, The Wife, which ended in April 2023.

Mavimbela received praise on Twitter, where she was celebrated as “the national wife” for her breakthrough performance alongside Bonko Khoza and later Wiseman Mncube, who played Mqhele Zulu.

The complex love story between Hlomu and Mqhele forced her to make a difficult choice between seeking the truth and hiding it.

Throughout the series, Hlomu transformed from an investigative journalist into the matriarch of the Zulu brothers’ crime family.

Produced by Stained Glass, The Wife remains the most popular series on Showmax, often trending on Twitter during its three-season run.

The show’s portrayal of the Zulu brothers earned them two DSTV Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, two SAFTAs, and the People’s Choice Award at the GQ Men of the Year Awards, among other recognitions.

8. Crime and Justice Lagos S1

Crime and Justice Lagos is an exciting series set in the bustling city of Lagos, known as the biggest and most populated city in Africa.

It revolves around the Serious and Special Crimes Unit, a team of skilled detectives led by Superintendent Kelechi ‘KC’ Farasin (played by Folu Storms) and Superintendent Danladi Dikko (played by Jammal Ibrahim).

This Showmax Original series received the prestigious Best TV Series award at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

It also won the Best Picture Editor category. Crime and Justice Lagos was additionally nominated for Best Art Director, Lighting Designer, and Cinematographer, recognising the exceptional work of renowned Nigerian director of photography Yinka Edward, who also served as the showrunner.

Crime and Justice Lagos is a spinoff of the original series set in Nairobi. It is a joint production between Showmax and CANAL+.

The Nairobi version received acclaim at the Kalasha Awards, with Sarah Hassan winning the Best Actress: TV Drama award. Crime and Justice was also nominated for Best TV Drama at the same event.

9. The Woman King

There are certain things that are worth fighting for.

The Woman King draws inspiration from the extraordinary tale of the Agojie, a group of female warriors who defended the West African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s.

Filmed in South Africa and Ghana in collaboration with Moonlighting, The Woman King chronicles the grand expedition of General Nanisca (played by Oscar winner Viola Davis) as she mentors the next generation of soldiers in anticipation of a conflict against colonial forces determined to annihilate their way of life.

Viola Davis received the Best Actress in an Action Movie award at the 2023 Critics Choice Super Awards, while The Woman King triumphed at this year’s Black Reel Awards with six victories, including Outstanding Film, Director (Gina Prince-Bythewood of The Old Guard), Ensemble Cast, Score (Terence Blanchard, a five-time Grammy winner), and Outstanding Breakthrough Actress, which was awarded to Thuso Mbedu, a South African actress born in Pietermaritzburg known for her work in Is’Thunzi and The Underground Railroad.

10. Warrior S3

Shot in Cape Town with Moonlighting, Warrior is situated in the cutthroat environment of late 19th-century San Francisco, where rival factions in Chinatown engage in fierce battles for supremacy.

Following the racial turmoil that disrupted Chinatown during Season 2, Mai Ling (portrayed by Dianne Doan from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Descendants) utilises her government connections to consolidate her power, while Ah Sahm (played by Andrew Koji from Bullet Train, delivering a Critics Choice Super-nominated performance) and the Hop Wei tong must adapt to new survival strategies.

The HBO series, rated 18VSNL, has achieved a rare 100% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 3.

As observed by Observer, “If you were captivated by the gritty, character-driven historical fiction of Deadwood or Boardwalk Empire, you will be enamored with Warrior.

“If you were engrossed in the political intrigue, violence, and twisted family drama of Game of Thrones, you will be enthralled by Warrior.

“And if you appreciate martial arts cinema, particularly the intricately choreographed and astonishingly intense modern variety, then Warrior will be a perfect fit for you. It is one of the finest shows of its era.”

Warrior is the brainchild of Jonathan Tropper (creator of Banshee) and draws inspiration from the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, with Shannon Lee (Bruce Lee’s daughter) and Justin Lin (director of five Fast and Furious films) serving as executive producers.

